Virgin Red Christmas gift guide: 10 beautiful gifts to buy with your Virgin Points

Scent of solace

Saint Fragrance London specialises in unique and elegant candles, with scents ranging from Rose Whispers to Balearic Isle. The perfect pick-me-up, and a touch of luxury on cold winter nights. 6,250 points .

In the spirit

We are thrilled and truly humbled to win UK's Best Drinks Producer at the BBC Food and Farming Awards 2021, @BBCFoodProg! Listen back to the ceremony, with some clips from when judge @jaegawise visited us at the distillery in August, here: https://t.co/uWaaM3bwYF #BBCFoodAwards pic.twitter.com/zE8A7AupwY — Black Cow (@BlackCowVodka) November 29, 2021

Vodka virtuosos will delight in the Black Cow label – recently crowned the UK's Best Drinks Producer by the BBC Food Programme, and home to the world's first Pure Milk Vodka. Made in West Dorset from the milk of grass grazed cows, this creamy tipple is the definition of seasonal cheer. 5,750 points .

Dance sensation

Ready for some fab-u-lous moves? A pair of tickets to the Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour is spot-on for diehard Strictly fans. Better still, the reward comes with access to the Virgin Red Room: the new VIP suite at Manchester’s AO Arena. 30,000 points .

Wallet wonder

A smart leather card holder for the style maven in your life. Billy Tannery products are sustainably made at a micro tannery in the Midlands, creating a new standard in British craftsmanship – and a dashing design statement to boot. 9,500 points .

Wild and floral

Seilich is the first company in the UK to gain Wildlife Friendly® certification. Its skincare ranges are sourced from a wildflower meadow in East Lothian, Scotland, including this handmade cleansing set with bamboo flannel. 4,100 points .

All made up

Richard Branson’s late mum Eve founded the Eve Branson Foundation, a small non-profit that supports craft communities in the Atlas region of Morocco. Their artisanal products include this one-of-a-kind Babouche makeup bag with red silk accents. 2,100 points .

Bookworms, ahoy

Rebel Book Club is a global community that shares inspirational nonfiction reads. Treat your loved one to a three-month membership to unlock a world of motivation including virtual meet-ups with guest speakers and three nonfiction titles on a new theme per month. 6,400 points .

Hubble bubble

Potion London’s Beauty Formula is an elixir for healthy hair, skin, and nails, with the capsules containing 19 vitamins and minerals developed specially for the job. The ideal stocking filler *and* feel-good supplement. 3,500 points .

Time for tea

When life gets tough, keep calm and make tea. This lovely THEENK Tea gift box gives a nod to the nation’s favourite drink with Ayurveda inspired teas and a 21-day program to help relieve stress. It also contains praline chocolates, a candle and a raw amethyst crystal. 12,000 points .

Fun with rum

Party like you live on a Caribbean island with a bottle of Neptune Rum – a deliciously smooth Bajan liquor that tastes as good as it looks. This golden nectar contains notes of vanilla, apricot, coconut and honey for the cocktail equivalent of sunshine. 6,250 points .