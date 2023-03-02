Transfer your Capital One miles into Virgin Points and get a 30% bonus

Boost your Virgin Points balance this spring with this exclusive offer from Virgin Red US and Capital One. For a limited time, Virgin Red members and eligible Capital One cardholders can earn a 30% Virgin Points transfer bonus – but hurry, it’s only available until 31 March 2023.

All you have to do is be an eligible cardholder of Venture X, Venture, VentureOne, Venture X Business or Spark Miles and transfer a minimum of 1,000 Capital One miles into Virgin Points before 31 March 2023, unlocking extraordinary rewards including sailings with Virgin Voyages, awesome luxury stays with Virgin Limited Edition, gifts and experiences with Virgin Experience Gifts, and flights with Virgin Atlantic and its partner airlines*.

The points bonus could even help you secure a trip of a lifetime until 30 June 2023, Virgin Red US members can relax aboard Scarlet Lady or Valiant Lady, two of the finest ships on the high seas starting from just 80,000 Virgin Points.

Choose between a voyage in the Caribbean, starting in Miami for 5-nights (80,000 Virgin Points) or 8-nights (100,000 Virgin Points), or a 7-night voyage around the Mediterranean, starting in Barcelona for 100,000 Virgin Points. All trips are subject to availability and additional terms apply.

Virgin Red

Andrea Burchett, Virgin Red’s international and strategic development director, said: “I am thrilled to continue building upon our partnership with Capital One, ensuring we are creating a truly special experience for our members. We can’t wait to help more members live a life more Virgin and discover all the amazing products and services the Virgin companies and partners have to offer.”

Just last year Capital One became the first US financial services company to partner with Virgin Red, giving cardholders the opportunity to transfer miles directly to their accounts, unlocking loads of rewards to enjoy. This offer is to celebrate the anniversary of the partnership so don’t wait too long and transfer your points for a hefty bonus now!

Visit Capital One for more information about miles rewards cards and don't forget to join Virgin Red if you’re not a member.

*Virgin Atlantic’s partner airlines: Delta, Air France and KLM. To book flights, Virgin Red members need to hold a Flying Club account – it’s free to sign up to Flying Club. More information can be found here.