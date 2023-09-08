The Virgin Red Guide to Liverpool

Liverpool – a city known for its world-famous pop music heritage, one of football’s most famous stadiums (Liverpool FC’s Anfield), and home to one of the first Virgin Records stores.

Whatever brings you to the 'Pool of Life', there are lots of ways to earn and spend points with Virgin Red.

From platform to pop culture

Liverpool Lime Street station opened in August 1836 and is the oldest still-operating grand terminus mainline station in the world, and train travel is still one of the easiest ways to visit the Merseyside city. And for Virgin Red members a visit to Liverpool means another opportunity to earn three points on every £1 spent or use their points to unlock discounts with Virgin Trains Ticketing.

You’ll have access to money-saving solutions like split ticketing and zero booking fees on e-tickets and even better, Virgin Red members can earn three Virgin Points per £1 on every train ticket purchased.

Grab some grub

Restaurants in Liverpool are renowned for serving up a good bit of scran! So if all the excitement has worked up an appetite, SquareMeal has three ways to help you boost your points while you fill your belly:

100 points for making an online reservation and dining in at your chosen restaurant 100 - 3,000+ points each time you spend £20 or more in one of SquareMeal’s participating restaurants with your linked payment card 25 points for your opinion by leaving a verified review of your experience

Soak up the Scouse spirit

Liverpool is known for its lively bars and there’s no better place to pick up some class mixology skills. The Cocktail Masterclass and Three Course Meal for Two at Revolution Albert Dock is a great way to spend an evening, and when you book with Virgin Red, you’ll earn 10 Virgin Points per £1 with Virgin Experience Days. Situated right next to the M&S Arena, the area will be buzzing with pop fans and events; including art installations, live acts and pop-ups selling Ukrainian food and drink.

View the party from above

For a bird’s eye view of the excitement down below, take a ride on the Wheel of Liverpool with Virgin Experience Days via Virgin Red. Book the private VIP capsule on this 60m landmark and enjoy Prosecco and chocolates for four while your points balance reaches new heights. Or fly even higher and see the city’s famous landmarks from the sky - just 9,500 Virgin Points could get you a 12 mile Helicopter Flight for One over the Mersey coastline.

Discover Liverpool’s musical marvels

For a change of pace, take it down a beat and spend some time exploring Liverpool’s musical history. No trip to the city is complete unless you’ve experienced a bit of The Beatles.

Earn 10 Virgin Points per £1 on a Magical Mystery Tour and see the locations that inspired the Fab Four’s hits, their childhood homes, and the Cavern Club, the iconic venue where they were discovered in 1961. You can also book a visit to the Beatles Story Exhibition for Two – an authentic trip down memory lane for any Beatles fan or music buff. Situated near the Eurovision Village, the venue will also host different live performances every day.

Finish up with a flick

Time to give your dancing shoes a rest? Kick back at Picturehouse, the UK’s neighbourhood cinema chain located within FACT, Liverpool’s top media and art venue for just 2,250 Virgin Points. They’re even hosting a viewing party where you can catch all the action with a complimentary drink.

Whenever you visit there's always something to do and ways to earn and spend Virgin Points.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up-to-date information but Virgin Red offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points rate and all the details.