Menu
Our Story
Timeline
Working at Virgin
Latest
Virgin Group
OverviewSenior TeamNews

The Virgin Red Guide to Liverpool

An aerial view of Liverppol
Shutterstock
by Sarah Crake
8 September 2023

Liverpool – a city known for its world-famous pop music heritage, one of football’s most famous stadiums (Liverpool FC’s Anfield), and home to one of the first Virgin Records stores.

Whatever brings you to the 'Pool of Life', there are lots of ways to earn and spend points with Virgin Red.  

From platform to pop culture 

Liverpool Lime Street station opened in August 1836 and is the oldest still-operating grand terminus mainline station in the world, and train travel is still one of the easiest ways to visit the Merseyside city. And for Virgin Red members a visit to Liverpool means another opportunity to earn three points on every £1 spent or use their points to unlock discounts with Virgin Trains Ticketing.

You’ll have access to money-saving solutions like split ticketing and zero booking fees on e-tickets and even better, Virgin Red members can earn three Virgin Points per £1 on every train ticket purchased.  

The Virgin Trains Ticketing logo

Book your journey with Virgin Trains Ticketing

Choo-choo-choose Virgin Trains Ticketing

Grab some grub 

Restaurants in Liverpool are renowned for serving up a good bit of scran! So if all the excitement has worked up an appetite, SquareMeal has three ways to help you boost your points while you fill your belly:  

  1. 100 points for making an online reservation and dining in at your chosen restaurant 

  2. 100 - 3,000+ points each time you spend £20 or more in one of SquareMeal’s participating restaurants with your linked payment card 

  3. 25 points for your opinion by leaving a verified review of your experience 

A picture of a dinner plate with food

Earn points with SquareMeal

Food, glorious food

Soak up the Scouse spirit 

Liverpool is known for its lively bars and there’s no better place to pick up some class mixology skills. The Cocktail Masterclass and Three Course Meal for Two at Revolution Albert Dock is a great way to spend an evening, and when you book with Virgin Red, you’ll earn 10 Virgin Points per £1 with Virgin Experience Days. Situated right next to the M&S Arena, the area will be buzzing with pop fans and events; including art installations, live acts and pop-ups selling Ukrainian food and drink.   

An image of a cocktail bar

Cocktail Masterclass and Three Course Meal for Two

Get shaken and stirred

View the party from above 

For a bird’s eye view of the excitement down below, take a ride on the Wheel of Liverpool with Virgin Experience Days via Virgin Red. Book the private VIP capsule on this 60m landmark and enjoy Prosecco and chocolates for four while your points balance reaches new heights. Or fly even higher and see the city’s famous landmarks from the sky - just 9,500 Virgin Points could get you a 12 mile Helicopter Flight for One over the Mersey coastline. 

An image of the view from a helicopter

Helicopter flight for one

Take to the sky

Discover Liverpool’s musical marvels 

For a change of pace, take it down a beat and spend some time exploring Liverpool’s musical history. No trip to the city is complete unless you’ve experienced a bit of The Beatles.  

Earn 10 Virgin Points per £1 on a Magical Mystery Tour and see the locations that inspired the Fab Four’s hits, their childhood homes, and the Cavern Club, the iconic venue where they were discovered in 1961.  You can also book a visit to the Beatles Story Exhibition for Two – an authentic trip down memory lane for any Beatles fan or music buff. Situated near the Eurovision Village, the venue will also host different live performances every day.

virgin-red_2023-03_magical-mystery-tour-penny-lane

Beatles tours with Virgin Experience Days

Find some fab tours

Finish up with a flick 

Time to give your dancing shoes a rest? Kick back at Picturehouse, the UK’s neighbourhood cinema chain located within FACT, Liverpool’s top media and art venue for just 2,250 Virgin Points. They’re even hosting a viewing party where you can catch all the action with a complimentary drink.

An image of cinema seating

Picturehouse film ticket

Take your points to the pictures

Whenever you visit there's always something to do and ways to earn and spend Virgin Points.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up-to-date information but Virgin Red offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points rate and all the details. 

Virgin Experience Days

Virgin Red

Virgin Trains Ticketing

UK

See all Virgin Companies
More articles
View all >
Manchester Cityscape at sunset. Entire city shown with Beetham Tower or the Hilton Hotel in the centre. Aerial view of Manchester city centre. Beautiful city skyline photograph at sunset.
Virgin companies

The Virgin Red guide to Manchester

26 September 2023
A woman in a Virgin Trains Ticketing jumpsuit
Virgin companies

5 smart ways to earn points on travel with Virgin Red

18 April 2023
Image of a screenshot of the Virgin Trains Ticketing app with a split ticketing explainer.
Virgin companies

Split Ticketing arrives at all platforms for Virgin Trains Ticketing

13 March 2023