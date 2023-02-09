Football supporters: Immerse yourself in the beautiful game with Virgin Red

The dust may have settled on the 2022 FIFA World Cup but if you're a fan of the beautiful game and a member of Virgin Red, there's always a way to earn and spend points with your favourite sport.

Whether you're after a shiny new kit ahead of the Champion's League Final in May or want to invest in a big screen before the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in July, here's some inspiration to put your Virgin Points balance to good use before the end of the season.

Visit a stadium with Virgin Experience Days

The UK has some of the most impressive sports stadiums in the world, from Wembley and Celtic Park to the London Stadium – and there are ample opportunities to take a tour of some of them with Virgin Experience Days.

With a Graphite Collection voucher (4,250 points), you can explore a stadium of your choice, including Wembley, St. James Park, Anfield, and the Emirates. Or pick up an Amber Collection voucher (8,750 points) if you want to take someone with you. Treat yourselves to a meal in the Red Cafe at Old Trafford, as well as a tour at Manchester United’s iconic ground with an Indigo Collection voucher (13,000 points).

If you’re the adventurous type, you can scale the biggest club stadium in London with the Dare Skywalk Edge at Tottenham Hotspur for two with the Azure Collection voucher (21,500 points). And if you’d prefer to buy now and choose later, you can spend 7,700 points on The Sporting Venue Tour and have the option to explore one of the country’s eight best grounds.

Stream all the action with Virgin Media

With so many matches on the horizon you’ll need great broadband so your viewing isn’t disrupted, and Virgin Media has an amazing bundle for new customers. Virgin Red members will earn up to 10,500 points for signing up to get lightning-fast broadband, a Virgin TV 360 box, amazing home phone options, and 5G SIMs. Terms apply.

Bring the game to you with Argos

For those of you with a budding Ben Chilwell or Lucy Bronze at home, there are loads of ways to get kids active and involved in the beautiful game. Argos have several football goals for practising their penalties in the garden so they’re ready to be called up to the spot. And better yet, as a Virgin Red member you can earn points when you stock up on footie accessories with Argos.

Get your kit on with Nike, adidas and New Balance

Any fan needs to look the part, and handily Virgin Red members can earn points with some major sports brands.

You can pick up all the boots, socks and everything else you need from adidas.co.uk including the official kits for Arsenal, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and several national teams – and Virgin Red members earn four points for every £1 spent with the sports giant. Nike (up to three points per £1) also has many club options (Liverpool, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur), and if you’re looking for your England fix they have kits for both the men’s and women’s teams.

For any fans of Bukayo Saka looking to wear his New Balance Furon V6+ boots, nab six points for every £1 with Virgin Red.

Upgrade your set-up with John Lewis & Partners

With all this footie to watch you’re gonna need a top-notch telly with pin-sharp sound so you can hear every kick of the ball. John Lewis & Partners stock a wide range of televisions and speakers, and for every £1 spent members will earn up to four Virgin Points. Back of the net!

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up to date information but Virgin Red offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points rate and all the details.