Seven incredible experiences to do this summer with Virgin Red

What are you planning to do this summer? Whether you’re spending the season with loved ones, old friends or flying solo, Virgin Red has a wide array of rewards for everyone from the adventure-seekers to music lovers.

If you need some inspo, here are seven fantastic experiences to try this summer with Virgin Red.

1. Feel like a VIP at the AO Arena

The Virgin Red Room is an exclusive, VIP space at the Manchester AO Arena and tickets give you the chance to be treated like an A-lister. From acrobatic shows to chart-topping artists, the exclusive room seats just 16 guests so you can experience a show like never before.

Uninterrupted views of the stage, fast-tracked entry via the exclusive entrance, complimentary parking, and personal service (private pay bar, waiter service, cloakroom, and ensuite bathroom) will keep you close to the action while providing enough privacy to dance like nobody’s watching.

2. Have a romantic stay at a classic British inn

If you want to escape and put your feet up in a tranquil setting, book a well-deserved stay somewhere of your choice with Virgin Experience Days (10,750 Virgin Points). There are 49 locations around the UK ready to host you and a friend for the night, including a variety of Greene King establishments such as Old English Inns.

Whether you’re after a comfortable double or a twin room, a cooked breakfast or a continental feast, this Virgin Experience Days getaway boasts an array of popular hotels, restaurants, and pubs close to home and further afield.

3. Learn to fly

Take to the skies with Virgin Experience Days whether you want to learn how to pilot a plane with a Flying Lesson (15,000 Virgin Points), or want to take the controls in a high adrenaline Top Gun flight (105,000 Virgin Points).

With a one-on-one flying lesson, you’ll get breath-taking views of the English countryside while the Civil Aviation Authority-licensed instructor takes you through the controls and safety in the aircraft. What you’ll learn will depend on your chosen location, but all your flying time will still count towards a Private Pilot’s Licence.

If you’re looking to be more Maverick, the Top Gun experience is perfect for you. Re-create moves from the movies and live the dream of every jet pilot fanatic. You’ll receive training from an ex-military pilot, fly in an ex-military T67 Firefly plan, and get the extraordinary opportunity to perform aerobatic manoeuvres acclimatising amateur flyers to the g-force, before being introduced to tail chasing and air combat.

4. Action pack your adventure with paintballing

For a bit of a laugh, you and three friends can enjoy up to four paintball games using all your skill, stealth, and strategy to eliminate the enemy as part of this paintballing thriller from Virgin Experience Days (7,750 Virgin Points).

Your gift voucher will entitle you to park entry, semi-automatic paintball gun hire, and all other equipment rental. Will you and your friends work together as a team, or will you go it alone like Rambo?

5. Get back to nature with a foraging experience

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a nature adventurer, the Foraging Experience for two with Virgin Experience Days (18,500 Virgin Points) is a unique way to get you out this summer. You and a guest will join a professional forager to learn all there is to know about foraging and wild food, before cooking up a storm with your very own wild food lunch.

In this engaging course, you’ll head out to discover the array of wild foods all around us, while learning the rules of general foraging and tips and tricks to identify what’s safe to eat. Along the way you’ll sample an array of delicious tasters, from chutneys and jams to salt pickles and syrups.

After the walk you can enjoy your naturally sourced feast, which could include a wild mushroom risotto and elderberry panna cotta.

6. Spend an overlooking the city

Indulge in a slice of the high life together with a three-course meal at Marco Pierre White’s London Steakhouse Co. alongside stunning views of London.

The Shard is the tallest building in western Europe and is renowned for its magnificent architecture, 5 star hospitality, and sweeping 360-degree views of the city below. You can take in the sights at your leisure, both in Level 69’s indoor viewing gallery and on Level 72’s spectacular open-air platform, offering views for up to 40 miles in every direction.

London Theatre Direct has sing-along musicals, Shakespearean tragedies and comedies full of belly laughs.

With select shows available on Virgin Red to purchase with Virgin Points, you could take the town by storm and spend an afternoon or evening laughing, crying, or singing to your heart’s content.

Whatever you like doing and wherever you like doing it, Virgin Red can help you make your summer extraordinary.

