5 smart ways to earn points on a VIP night out at AO Arena Manchester

Few pleasures in life trump a good old-fashioned night on the tiles. And for Virgin Red members, the party is even sweeter.

Virgin Red is jam-packed with ways to amp up your night life – from live comedy to much more, all available with Virgin Points. The Virgin Red Room at Manchester’s AO Arena is a particular highlight for fans of the VIP lifestyle, giving gig-lovers amazing seats to the hottest shows in town.

The suite is open exclusively to members, who can book an A-List experience for themselves and a guest using their Virgin Points. Shows heading to Manchester in 2023 include multi-talented Shreya Ghoshal, British band The 1975, and one of the most famous sports teams of all time, the Harlem Globetrotters.

What does this mean for you and your plus one? A razzle-dazzle of a night out at Manchester’s AO Arena, with fast-track entry, a private pay bar and a waiter service to deliver drinks to your seat: all with a ring-side seat to some of your favourite performers up on stage.

Best of all, you can earn more points (and therefore more rewards) with Virgin Red just by getting ready for, and celebrating, your big night out. Here’s how:

Earn points with a new look

The VIP treatment deserves a VIP look. As a Virgin Red member, you can get your fill of designer labels and luxury brands from TK Maxx, earning three points for every £1 spent as you go. You might also choose to stock up on a few vintage items from eBay (one point for every £1 spent), or sort a new-season upgrade with an outfit from Selfridges. Wherever you like to shop, from ASOS to H&M to John Lewis & Partners - Virgin Red has a partner to suit, so you can top up your wardrobe and earn points as you go.

Earn points by booking your train tickets

The Virgin Red Room comes with free parking right by the AO Arena, but you may fancy travelling by train to your A-List night out – especially if you plan on having a drink or two. If that’s the case, you can earn three points per £1 in a flash with any booking - including split ticketing – with Virgin Trains Ticketing. Fancy being in with a chance to earn a few more points while you wait to depart? Check out the Virgin Red app for weekly games and quizzes, and the chance to win points as you go.

Earn points with awesome accessories

Did we tell you that the Virgin Red Room comes with a glitter wall? This means only one thing for guests – breaking out those accessories for the perfect mid-gig selfie. Whether you’re shopping for magnetic eyelashes from Etsy, deluxe lipsticks from LOOKFANTASTIC, or biodegradable glitter from notonthehighstreet.com, you can earn points with every purchase you make with Virgin Red.

Earn points with a Karhoo taxi ride home

So you’ve partied your socks off in the Virgin Red Room, taking full advantage of the private pay bar, and an exclusive space to let your hair down with prime views of your favourite artist/group in action. After all that excitement, you may well want a taxi to whisk you home in comfort. With Virgin Red, you can earn four points for every £1 spent on Bolt journeys with Karhoo, for a quick and convenient way home and points to boot.

Earn points by ordering a late-night pizza

The best nights out end with a pizza, no? There’s a lot to be said for a Veggie Supreme, or a Texas BBQ feast, to toast a stellar evening partying like the star you are. Once you’ve got home from the AO Arena Manchester, why not earn just a few more points with a takeaway from Domino’s. Aah, life is sweet.

There are endless ways to earn with Virgin Red, including the Virgin Red Room at AO Arena Manchester. Not a member yet? Sign up now.