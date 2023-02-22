How to be more Maverick with Virgin Red

After a record-breaking run in cinemas Top Gun: Maverick is headed to the Oscars next month. The sequel went above and beyond expectations and delivered plenty of jet-fuelled action some 35 years after Tom Cruise first hit our screens as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

But if watching Tom Cruise pilot a jet on screen isn't enough and you (still) feel the need, the need for speed, Virgin Red has some epic ways to help you channel your inner action hero.

Buckle up and hold tight

It doesn’t get more Maverick than this exhilarating Top Gun Experience with Virgin Experience Days. For 105,000 Virgin Points an ex-military pilot will teach you air combat manoeuvres and how to handle g-force. You’ll also look the part as every aspiring pilot who takes to the sky gets to wear the cool flight suit, too!

Pull a stunt

Wannabe stunt doubles and adrenaline junkies can earn 10 points for every £1 with Virgin Experience Days on this extreme white knuckle ride. Fly at speeds of over 100mph in the world’s top performing competition plane, the Extra 300, and experience loop-the-loops, barrel rolls and the Cuban eight. This experience is definitely not one for the faint-hearted…

Head for heights

Top Gun’s aerial combat scenes and elite flying skills inspired many to become pilots, so if you’re keen to take to the skies (just not upside down) then prepare for take-off with a flying lesson.

For 17,000 Virgin Points, guests can soar above the English countryside and discover what it’s really like to pilot a plane. One-on-one tuition from a Civil Aviation Authority-licensed instructor ensures expert guidance is on hand when it’s your turn to take control. Better yet, if you’re an aviation enthusiast entertaining the idea of a new career, your flying time will count towards a Private Pilot Licence, too.

Fly Upper Class to LAX

Feel like a movie star and treat yourself to a Virgin Atlantic flight to LA from 30,000+ Virgin Points (plus taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges), one way. Start your journey in style in the airline's world-famous Clubhouse. Once onboard, enjoy fine food and drink in the fabulous bar. Luxurious flat beds ensure you arrive refreshed and ready for all that LA has to offer.

California dreaming

With endless sunshine and palm-lined streets, LA offers a big bucket list of star-studded attractions. Virgin Red members can earn 4 Points per £1 with Virgin Holidays - all more reason to book a Hollywood vacay right now.

Discover the magic of the silver screen and epicentre of the movie industry with a tour of Universal Studios, Warner Brothers, Paramount or Sony Pictures. Follow it up with a real pinch-me moment by hiking up to the iconic Hollywood sign with Tinseltown twinkling below.

If you plan to on stay longer, hire a car to explore more west coast wonders. Top Gun Maverick was filmed all over California, including China Lake and San Diego, both just over two hours' drive from Los Angeles.

Get ready for summer with a pair of aviators

Aviators have always exuded hero vibes, and wearing a pair of these pilot sunglasses will make you feel like sky’s the limit. Back in 1986 when Top Gun premiered, sales of Ray-Ban Aviator Classics skyrocketed, so it’s no surprise that after Top Gun 2's release aviators are back in the limelight.

Virgin Red members can earn 9 Virgin Points for every £1 at Ray-Ban, and with so many takes on the classic gold frame with green lens (RB 3025s), you’ll be sure to find a pair that suits your summer style.

