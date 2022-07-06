Say hey to Tampa Bay

Good news Florida fans, Virgin Atlantic is launching even more flights to the state, with a brand new route from London Heathrow to Tampa starting on 3 November 2022.

The new year-round service will initially fly four times a week, before increasing to daily from 28 November 2022. This complements the airline’s other Florida flights – four daily services to Orlando and two to Miami.

Tampa is known for its history and culture – as well as being home to the world-famous Superbowl winners, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ice hockey legends, the Tampa Bay Lightning. It enjoys year-round beautiful weather, and boasts stunning Gulf Coast beaches. Plus it’s the perfect gateway to Florida’s top attractions, with Walt Disney World, Universal Orland and Busch Gardens all within easy reach. Virgin Atlantic Holidays will be boosting its holiday portfolio throughout the region, with a range of hotels and fly drive holidays.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic said: “We are delighted to continue our expansion in the US with this new daily service to Tampa, Florida offering even more choice for customers on both sides of the Atlantic to connect between the US and the UK.

Shutterstock

“Florida is very much a firm favourite for our customers ever since our first flight to Miami back in 1986. With the popular theme parks and the stunning beaches of St Pete and Clearwater within easy reach, we know it’s an area our customers will love to explore.

“The region has a booming economy with high profile businesses moving to the area and many budding entrepreneurs registering start-ups in the city. We very much look forward to forging new relationships within the Tampa Bay community and cannot wait to welcome customers, both existing and new onboard, flying them safely to explore this exciting region.”

With more than 190,000 seats each year, Virgin Atlantic will be the only airline to directly connect Tampa with London’s hub airport, London Heathrow. This will give easy, seamless connections for customers travelling to and from Virgin Atlantic’s rest of world destinations, (including Mumbai, Cape Town, Hong Kong and more) and on its partners’ networks via London Heathrow.

Shutterstock

It's time to start making your plans, flights are on sale on 13 July 2022 with return Economy fares starting from £436 per person. Visit Virgin Atlantic to book now.

Don’t forget to join Virgin Red to earn Virgin Points on your flights – and save them up for some brilliant rewards, including concert tickets, everyday treats and exclusive Virgin swag. Visit Virgin Red to find out more.