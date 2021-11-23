Menu
Retail delight: Earn points on your shopping this Christmas with the Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card

Christmas shopping
Shutterstock
Anna Brech
by Anna Brech
23 November 2021

The season to be jolly is fast approaching – with an extra dash of sparkle for members of Virgin Red.

Virgin’s new rewards club comes with the chance to earn points on your Black Friday and Christmas shopping this year, using the Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card

By being a member of both Virgin Red and the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, you can earn points on all seasonal purchases with Virgin Red, plus get double points on anything you buy from Virgin Atlantic or Virgin Holidays. Don’t have a card yet? Find out more right here

Representative 22.9% APR (variable).*

*Terms & Limits Apply. Credit is available, subject to status, only to UK residents aged 18 or over. Virgin Money is a trading name of Clydesdale Bank PLC.

Virgin Money/Virgin Atlantic
Virgin Money/Virgin Atlantic

With the Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card you can sleigh through your gift list for him, her, them, your Nan or your neighbour this festive season. You can also make the most of some brilliant Black Friday deals, including from the Virgin Family.

Because you earn points each time* you make a purchase on the card – plus double points when spending on Virgin Atlantic flights and Virgin Holidays – you could have enough for a present for you too. So when you've decided how you're going to treat your loved ones, you can put your feet up with a glass of bubbly and decide how you're going to reward yourself with your Virgin Points.

Is a reward flight to St Lucia calling perhaps, for a post-Christmas break on the beach? Perhaps you’ll treat yourself to an online language course, a Mustang Blast experience or live gig tickets to the Virgin Red Room at Manchester’s AO Arena? Whether you’ve earned 1,000 points with your Christmas shopping or 50,000 points, Virgin Red has rewards of all shapes and sizes, ready to light up your life. 

Use your card to pay, earn points to play: it’s easy to do using the Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card. Bring on the festive season and a gift just for you – all via the magic of Virgin Points. You could say Santa’s come early...

