Rail passengers saved over £200,000 on travel with Virgin Trains Ticketing

Since July 2023 rail passengers have saved over £200,000 with Virgin Trains Ticketing.

With points earned on every £1 spent on train travel to any destination, travellers were able to use as little as 200 points to unlock discounts or even cover the entire cost, saving more than £125,000 on their train travel. And that’s not all – travellers saved over £100,000 using the split ticketing option, helping people find the same journey for less. And as a member of Virgin Red, travellers can earn three Virgin Points for every £1 spent and turn those points into discounts on future journeys – it's a win-win!

Nobody knows the benefits of earning and spending Virgin Points quite like Virgin Red members. Take Sarah, for example, she joined Virgin Red in 2018 and loves using Virgin Points to reduce the cost of travelling across Britain. “In July I was delighted to hear I could use my Virgin Points to unlock discounts on train tickets,” she said. “I regularly commute from Waterloo to Nottingham for work, so it’s been really helpful to save money with points.”

Sarah builds her Virgin Points balance by booking her travel with Virgin Trains Ticketing and shopping through Virgin Red. She recently earned up to 18 points per £1 with Lego when stocking up on Christmas presents. “I find it super productive to collect points by shopping through Virgin Red, and then as soon as they clear I can use them on my train travel – there's nothing better than saving money on my commute!”

And making the commute cheaper as well as easier to book is what makes Virgin Trains Ticketing perfect for Sarah. “I love how booking my travel with Virgin Trains Ticketing is a simple and speedy way to top up my balance – especially now points are credited just seven days after travel,” she said.

Whether you want to save on the commute or are looking forward to weekends away in 2024, every journey is a way to earn and spend Virgin Points. And if you’re new Virgin Trains Ticketing, until 31 December 2023 you'll score a £5 discount on your second journey when you spend £5 or more on your first.

Experience train travel that helps pay for itself with Virgin Trains Ticketing and Virgin Red.

The small print:

Terms apply for £5 discount offer. New customers only. £5 minimum spend required. First purchase will earn points which can be used for a £5 discount. Virgin Red membership required. Please find full terms and conditions here.

Virgin Trains Ticketing terms apply to purchases of train tickets.

*Based on the average transaction value on Virgin Trains Ticketing of £33.38.