One card, endless possibilities: Turn retail therapy into dream getaways with the Virgin Atlantic Credit Card

Virgin’s brand new rewards club, Virgin Red, has a flashy new opportunity for its members to shout about – and we’re pretty sure it’ll pique your interest.

Meet the Virgin Atlantic Credit Card, where you earn Virgin Points on everything you spend on. It means you can turn your everyday spending into dreamy weekend breaks, earning points on everything from filling up your car to the weekly food shop.

Virgin Atlantic

And there are bonus points up for grabs too. Apply for the Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card with Virgin Money and you could earn 2,000 bonus Virgin Points when you spend £500 within the first 90 days Representative 22.9% APR (variable) or up to 30,000 points on the Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Card when you spend £3,000 within the first 90 days Representative 63.9% APR (variable). Annual fee applies.

Apply before the 15 October, 2021 to make the most of this offer and bag your bonus points.

*Terms Apply. Credit is available, subject to status, only to UK residents aged 18 or over. Virgin Money is a trading name of Clydesdale Bank PLC.

How does the point earning work? As a member of both Virgin Red and the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, when you spend on the Reward Card you’ll earn 1.5 points per £1 on any purchase with Virgin Atlantic and 0.75 Virgin Points per £1 on everyday purchases.

With the Reward+ card, you can earn 3 points per £1 on Virgin Atlantic purchases and 1.5 points per £1 on the everyday. That’s the justification for a break to the Big Apple sorted then.

Shutterstock

Plus, if you spend £20,000 (Reward) or £10,000 (Reward+) in a year, you’ll unlock a host of extra benefits like a free Premium upgrade or a companion ticket for your favourite travel buddy. When buying baby nappies could help take you to Barbados via Virgin Red, what’s not to love?

Whether you have a taste for dreamy doughnuts, a penchant for dream holidays, or you just want to pamper yourself in a spa, join Virgin Red and the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club today and make the most of the Virgin Atlantic Credit Card. You could be swimming in rewards sooner than you think.