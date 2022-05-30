One card, endless possibilities: the Virgin Atlantic Credit card that takes you places

Virgin Red, Virgin’s rewards club, has a swanky new opportunity to earn Virgin Points and use them towards a holiday getaway.

Now is the time to sign up for the Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card Representative 63.9% APR (variable) as you could earn up to 30,000 bonus Virgin Points if you apply before 6 June 2022 and spend £3,000 within the first 90 days*. Annual fee applies. Credit is available, subject to status, only to UK residents aged 18 and over.

Representative example:

Purchase rate: 22.9% p.a. (variable) on card purchases

Equivalent to: 63.9% APR representative (variable)

Based on a credit limit of: £1,200

£160 annual fee.

Virgin Atlantic & Virgin Money

Across both Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and Virgin Red, there are hundreds of ways to spend your points. It’s not about having a mountain of points and the rewards come in all shapes and sizes – from the small things that make the everyday better like a sausage roll from as little as 200 points or cinema tickets, to bigger extraordinary experiences like watching a concert live from the exclusive Virgin Red Room at Manchester's AO Arena or a holiday for all the family – the possibilities are endless and there’s something for everyone.

Virgin Red

It's super easy for members to earn Virgin Points too. They can simply earn points on their everyday spending with the likes of John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, ASOS or Domino's Pizza (to name a few) or by booking their train travel with Virgin Trains Ticketing via Virgin Red – literally getting something for their normal spending habits.

Earning Virgin Points, how does it work?

If you’re a member of Virgin Red and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, you can earn points on all purchases made with the Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card. You can also link your Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and Virgin Red accounts, so your points sync across the two programmes.

So if you’re a Virgin Red member and not a Flying Club member, join Flying Club. If you’re a Flying Club member but not a Virgin Red member, sign up to Virgin Red and link your accounts. It’s easy to sign up and access the benefits.

Virgin Red

All you have to do is add your Flying Club number in the ‘Personal Details’ section of the Virgin Red app. Then add your Flying Club number to your Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card application and watch your points balance grow!

Use your points for flights, upgrades, holidays, or a simple coffee on your morning commute. There are endless possibilities to be flying high or swimming in rewards sooner than you think.

Terms and conditions

These Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card Flying Club Terms are between you and us. We’re Virgin Atlantic Airways Limited (registered in England at The VHQ, Fleming Way, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 9DF). The Flying Club terms and conditions also apply.

Earning Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card Points

We’ll give you 15,000 bonus Virgin Points if you make a purchase using your Reward+ Credit Card in the first 90 days. There’s no minimum spend. If you apply between the 5th May and 6th June 2022, we will also give you an additional 15,000 Virgin Points if you make purchases of at least £3,000 in total using your Reward+ Credit Card in the first 90 days. The £160 annual fee is not included in the £3,000 spend. To benefit make sure you link your Flying Club number to your Reward+ Credit Card by 4th September 2022. You’ll earn 1.5 Virgin Points for every £1 you spend on card purchases. You won’t earn Virgin Points on cash advances, balance transfers, money transfers, interest or fees. You’ll earn 3 Virgin Points for every £1 you spend directly with Virgin Atlantic or Virgin Holidays. There’s a cap on the Virgin Points you can earn each month based on your credit limit. So if your credit limit is £5,000, you’ll earn points on the first £5,000 of card purchases in a month. If you spend more than that, you won’t earn points on that bit. We’ll reset the counter every month on the date of your credit card statement. The cap doesn’t apply to bonus points. We’ll add your points to your Flying Club account every month within 5 days of your credit card statement date. You’ll get any bonus points in the month after you’ve earned them. Your card gives you access to free global Wi-Fi through Boingo: Boingo gives you access to over one million hotspots worldwide, including inflight access (selected aircraft and airlines only). The hotspots can change at any time so visit http://wifi.boingo.com for the current list.

You can use up to four devices at once through Boingo including mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

To use Boingo, you need to sign up to the Mastercard Cardholders programme here and then create a new account with Boingo. You might need to wait 48 hours after receiving your card to be able to sign up. If it doesn’t work after that, get in touch.

Mastercard, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Money aren’t responsible for the quality, security, coverage or availability of the Boingo Wi-Fi network. They also can’t guarantee that it will work. You use Boingo at your own risk.

You won’t be able to use Boingo if you close your Reward+ Credit Card. You also can’t let someone else use your Boingo account or sign up for Boingo instead of you.

We can change or stop this benefit without telling you beforehand.

Already have a Boingo plan? It won’t be cancelled automatically. If you want to cancel it, you need to phone Boingo. Visit https://mastercard.boingo.com/contact-usfor details of how to get in touch.

Help with connecting to Boingo and for further terms and conditions.

Earning Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card Flying Club Tier Rewards

1. If you spend £10,000 or more on card purchases over 12 months, you’ll earn a reward. You can only earn one reward every 12 months. The 12 months resets on each anniversary of the date your Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card account was opened.

2. Your choice depends on whether you’re a Red, Silver or Gold Flying Club member when you choose it. So if you’re a Red member when you earn your reward but a Silver member when you choose, you’ll get the Silver choices.

3. You can choose a reward from:

Companion Reward Ticket . Take one person with you in a reward seat: If you’re a Silver or Gold member when you book the companion reward seat won’t cost any points. If you’re a Red member when you book, the companion seat won’t cost any points in Economy Classic and Premium, or you’ll get a 50% reduction in the points needed for Upper.

Upgrade Voucher. Upgrade any booking by one cabin into a reward seat. Available to all tiers.

Clubhouse Pass (Silver and Gold Flying Club members only). For one person to use in any Clubhouse worldwide when flying with Virgin Atlantic, Delta or AFKL International. No additional guests can be permitted. If you’re a Gold member, you’ll get two passes.

4. The reward will automatically be added to your Flying Club account within 30 days of earning it. It’ll be ready to spend straightaway.

5. If you want to spend a reward, visit https://flywith.virginatlantic.com/gb/en/contact-us.html to sort it out. There are some key things you need to know about certain types of reward first:

If you choose an Upgrade or Companion Reward Ticket, you can use it on a round trip, or upgrade two one-way flights. It’s subject to availability because they come from a limited number of seats in booking classes G, P and A only. You’ll still need to pay any taxes, fees and surcharges.

If you choose a Clubhouse Pass, it’ll be good for one entry to one Clubhouse. We'll email a digital Clubhouse Pass code to you which you will need to give to the Clubhouse on arrival. We won’t replace lost or stolen passes, or change the expiry date.

6. You can spend your reward for up to 24 months from the date it’s issued. That means you have to have booked your flights and taken the outbound flight within those 24 months. You can take the return journey afterwards.

Credit is available, subject to status, only to UK residents aged 18 or over.

The Virgin Atlantic Credit Card is issued by Clydesdale Bank PLC (trading as Virgin Money). Registered in Scotland (Company No. SC001111). Registered Office: 30 St Vincent Place, Glasgow, G1 2HL. Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd is an appointed representative of Clydesdale Bank PLC (trading as Virgin Money) which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Virgin Money adheres to The Standards of Lending Practice which are monitored and enforced by the Lending Standards Board: www.lendingstandardsboard.org.uk. Your copy of the Statement of Lender and Borrower Responsibilities.