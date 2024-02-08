Limited offer: Book with Virgin Atlantic and enjoy upgraded Flying Club status

If you’re not feeling the love from your current airline loyalty programme, Virgin Atlantic is here to make your Valentine’s Day.

Between now and 14 February 2024, Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club are offering British Airways Executive Club members an upgraded status match. All you need to do is have a Virgin Atlantic Flying Club account, book a Virgin Atlantic flight in Premium or Upper Class, complete this form and you’re done!

Book with Virgin Atlantic Take to the sky

Here’s how the upgrades work out:

British Airways Executive Club Bronze members will receive Flying Club Silver status

British Airways Executive Club Silver members will receive Flying Club Gold status

British Airways Executive Club Gold members will receive Flying Club Gold status

There are loads of benefits of having a Flying Club Silver status, including 30% more Virgin Points on all Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays bookings, free extra checked luggage, Premium check-in, priority boarding, and a range of additional benefits, including SkyTeam Elite recognition.

While Flying Club Gold members enjoy Upper Class check in and private security in London Heathrow, access to award-winning Clubhouses and Revivals Lounge, 60% more Virgin Points on all Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays bookings, as well as SkyTeam Elite+ recognition extending your benefits across their partners to over 1,000 destinations.

Virgin Atlantic Shutterstock Virgin Atlantic Shutterstock Shutterstock Virgin Atlantic

Anthony Woodman, Vice President of Flying Club & CRM comments: “We know how much Flying Club means to our members, and so we’ve worked hard to make sure that even more customers can feel the love. With our enhanced Executive Club status match, combined with our bonus points offer and Reward+ credit card promotion, there’s never been a better time to join Flying Club and experience the very best of Virgin Atlantic. But don’t wait – these offers won’t last forever, so make sure you’ve made the perfect match by Valentine’s Day!”

As the universal currency of Virgin, Virgin Points not only unlock reward seat flights and upgrades, but they can also be spent on rewards with brands including Virgin Wines, Virgin Experience Days, and more. Points never expire, and it’s easy to link your Flying Club and Virgin Red accounts so all your points are in one place – result!

Plus with a Virgin Atlantic Reward+ Credit Card, you can boost your points balance every day and race towards rewards, companion vouchers and more. Not only that, customers taking out a Reward+ Credit Card before 4 March 2024 will receive double points on spending up to £5,000 or up to 14 April 2024, whichever comes first, alongside 15,000 points on their first purchase made within 90 days of taking out the card.

So spread the love this Valentine’s Day and enjoy an upgraded status match with Virgin Atlantic. Yet to sign up Virgin Red?