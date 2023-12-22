Last-minute gifts: Buy vouchers, e-gift cards and tickets with Virgin Points

We’ve all been there: you’re just about to switch off for the holidays and realise there’s still one more present to buy. But there’s no need to panic because if you’re ready to part with your hard-earned Virgin Points, Virgin Red has plenty of amazing gifts – no delivery necessary.

Virgin Experience Days e-gift cards and vouchers

With such a huge range of experiences available, you’re sure to find the perfect one to treat a loved one to an awesome new experience in 2023.

If you’re not sure which to go for, opt for an e-gift card – worth either £25 (5,000 points) or £50 (10,000 points) – which will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue. Or there are vouchers that cover various Virgin Experience Days collections, including couples and sporting venues. With this many options you’re sure to give an experience to remember.

Virgin Wines Gift Voucher

Virgin Wines works with independent producers and has over 500 hand-crafted wines from around the world, not to mention the amazing array of beer and spirits so anyone who receives a gift voucher will be spoilt for choice. 10,000 points will get you a voucher worth £50 that’s valid for 12 months – a great option for either the wine newbie or connoisseur in your life.

Gift Virgin Points

Members in the UK and US can now buy points to gift friends and family, making it even easier to help a loved one boost their balance to spend on a fabulous reward.

Buy or gift between 1,000 and 100,000 Virgin Points per calendar year and your dream rewards will be closer than ever. Oh, it gets better: between 7 December and 31 December 2023 Virgin Red is offering members a bonus of up to 70% when buying or gifting Virgin Points.

5,000 - 24,000 points: 20% Bonus

25,000 - 69,000 points: 40% Bonus

70,000 - 124,000 points: 60% Bonus

125,000 - 200,000 points: 70% Bonus

For more information on buying, gifting and transferring points, click here.

Turn your points into tasty treats

Gift a loved one everything from a cuppa to a slap-up steak meal using your points balances. For 1,000 Virgin Points, you can buy the coffee-lover in your life a £5 gift card to spend in Costa Coffee or Caffé Nero, 4,000 Virgin Points can gift someone £20 to enjoy at Pizza Express or a Just Eat takeaway, while 6,000 Virgin Points is enough to knock £30 off a meal at Miller & Carter Steakhouse.

There are endless ways to treat loved ones (and yourself) with Virgin Red.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up to date information but our offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points price and all the details.