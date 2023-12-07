Make your point: Buy, gift and transfer points with Virgin Red
Virgin Red are giving UK and US members more ways to top up their balance by making it simpler than ever to buy, gift and transfer points. If you’re a few points shy of a dream experience you can quickly boost them yourself, transfer some of your balance to your bestie, or gift friends and family this Christmas – make your point however and whenever you feel like it.
Top up your balance
Buy or gift between 1,000 and 100,000 Virgin Points per calendar year and your dream rewards will be closer than ever. Oh, it gets better: between 7 December and 31 December 2023 Virgin Red is offering members a bonus of up to 70% when buying or gifting Virgin Points.
5,000 - 24,000 points: 20% Bonus
25,000 - 69,000 points: 40% Bonus
70,000 - 124,000 points: 60% Bonus
125,000 - 200,000 points: 70% Bonus
Virgin Points can be bought in increments of 1,000 and as an extra bonus, the points purchase cap has been raised during this offer period to 200,000 points – so if you purchase 200,000 points you’ll receive 340,000. Better yet, annual purchase limits have been reset, so if you’ve already purchased points this year you’ll still be able to purchase up to 200,000 points during the offer period.
Give the gift of points
Here’s how to do it:
Tap Buy Points
You will be asked to sign into your Virgin Red account
Follow the instructions to buy Virgin Points
Your Virgin Points should be added to your Virgin Red account within 24 hours
Share your Virgin Points
But you can also get generous by helping someone make their point. Transfer as many points as you like to a loved one as many times as you want – all they have to do is be a Virgin Red member. Whichever way you choose to boost your points, some transactions have a fee attached:
Buy: £15 per 1K points + £15 flat transaction fee / $25 per 1,000 points, plus a $22 flat transaction fee
Gift: £15 per 1K points + £15 flat transaction fee / $25 per 1,000 points, plus a $22 flat transaction fee
Transfer: £10 flat fee / $15 flat fee
When it comes to ways to spend your points, the world is your oyster. Unlock amazing discounts on train travel with Virgin Trains Ticketing, experience something incredible like a flying lesson with Virgin Experience Days, or simply treat yourself to a Greggs lunch for less than 1,000 Virgin Points. For once-in-a-lifetime rewards, you could stay at a Virgin Limited Edition property like Mont Rochelle, Son Bunyola, and even Necker Island.
Terms and conditions
If you buy, gift or transfer Virgin Points the Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions apply in addition to the terms and conditions set out below.
The buy, gift and transfer Virgin Points service is operated on behalf of Virgin Red by Points.com Inc and so their terms and conditions will also apply.
Points cost £15 for every 1,000 points plus every transaction comes with a one-off £15 transaction fee. So, if you buy 1,000 points you will pay £30, if you buy 5,000 points you will pay £90 and if you buy 10,000 points you will pay £165.
You can buy points in increments of 1,000, subject to an overall limit of 100,000 points in each calendar year.
You won’t be able to buy, gift (or transfer) points if your points balance is zero.
Points should be credited to accounts within 24 hours, though this may be longer in some cases.
You have the right to cancel any buy points transaction for up to 14 days after the date of the transaction, provided that none of the points have been redeemed. Please see the Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions for details on how to do this. If any of the points have been redeemed you will not be entitled to a refund for any of those points including those that have not been redeemed. Once the 14 day cooling off period has expired, any points bought and received are non-refundable and non-transferable, except as expressly permitted by under the Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions.
If points are to be used for a specific reward it is recommended that current availability of that reward is checked first.