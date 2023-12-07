Make your point: Buy, gift and transfer points with Virgin Red

Virgin Red are giving UK and US members more ways to top up their balance by making it simpler than ever to buy, gift and transfer points. If you’re a few points shy of a dream experience you can quickly boost them yourself, transfer some of your balance to your bestie, or gift friends and family this Christmas – make your point however and whenever you feel like it.

Buy or gift between 1,000 and 100,000 Virgin Points per calendar year and your dream rewards will be closer than ever. Oh, it gets better: between 7 December and 31 December 2023 Virgin Red is offering members a bonus of up to 70% when buying or gifting Virgin Points.

5,000 - 24,000 points: 20% Bonus

25,000 - 69,000 points: 40% Bonus

70,000 - 124,000 points: 60% Bonus

125,000 - 200,000 points: 70% Bonus

Virgin Points can be bought in increments of 1,000 and as an extra bonus, the points purchase cap has been raised during this offer period to 200,000 points – so if you purchase 200,000 points you’ll receive 340,000. Better yet, annual purchase limits have been reset, so if you’ve already purchased points this year you’ll still be able to purchase up to 200,000 points during the offer period.

Here’s how to do it:

Tap Buy Points You will be asked to sign into your Virgin Red account Follow the instructions to buy Virgin Points Your Virgin Points should be added to your Virgin Red account within 24 hours

But you can also get generous by helping someone make their point. Transfer as many points as you like to a loved one as many times as you want – all they have to do is be a Virgin Red member. Whichever way you choose to boost your points, some transactions have a fee attached:

Buy: £15 per 1K points + £15 flat transaction fee / $25 per 1,000 points, plus a $22 flat transaction fee

Gift: £15 per 1K points + £15 flat transaction fee / $25 per 1,000 points, plus a $22 flat transaction fee

Transfer: £10 flat fee / $15 flat fee

When it comes to ways to spend your points, the world is your oyster. Unlock amazing discounts on train travel with Virgin Trains Ticketing, experience something incredible like a flying lesson with Virgin Experience Days, or simply treat yourself to a Greggs lunch for less than 1,000 Virgin Points. For once-in-a-lifetime rewards, you could stay at a Virgin Limited Edition property like Mont Rochelle, Son Bunyola, and even Necker Island.

