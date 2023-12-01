Host a party and earn points with Virgin Red

There are many opportunities to party at the end of the year – there's Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa, and New Year's Eve, to name but a few.

Whichever party you plan to host, there’s always some prep to be done to ensure even the pickiest eater is satisfied and there’s enough ice to keep the cocktails flowing. But remember, whatever you need to buy, you’ll earn points to spend later when you do it with Virgin Red.

Virgin Points earned by members never expire and can be used on everything from a flight to NYC* and a meal at the top of London's Battersea Power Station to supporting small businesses and good causes.

Dinner party

When it comes to hosting a dinner party it’s best to prep and keep it simple – it’s never a good idea to try and cook a meal for the first time the night you’re expecting guests.

Earn points on your shop with Marks & Spencer or by auto-exchanging your Tesco Clubcard points into your Virgin Red account, and don’t forget to impress your guests with some delicious after dinner drinks, available via Virgin Wines.

Game Day

Sport never takes a break for the holidays and 2023 is no different. The Premier League continues over the festive season with big games including Liverpool v Arsenal on 23 December and Wolves v Chelsea on Christmas Eve, the first fixture on that date since 1995. Elsewhere the 2023 UK Snooker Championship takes place in York until 3 december and tennis fans can enjoy the Next Gen ATP Finals between 28 November and 12 December.

With so much sport over the winter break there are numerous opportunities to invite the gang round for the big game. Keep everyone fed and watered with a takeaway from Just Eat, Deliveroo or Domino’s, and a mixed case of wine to sip.

Cocktail bash

There are several seasonal favourites to opt for when looking to warm your cockles with a delicious drink; mulled wine, buttered rum and winter Pimm’s are just a few favourites when the temperature drops.

But for an actual cocktail party how about a dark and stormy, smoky old fashioned or vermouth high ball? Virgin Wines has everything you need for you winter cocktails – from Smokehead Single Islay Malt Whisky to cognac and champagne.

Ring in the New Year

Speaking of champagne, no New Year’s party is complete without something fizzy to pop at midnight. Virgin Wines should be your first port of call for a bottle, while M&S is perfect for stocking up on nibbles, snacks and sweets – including Percy Pigs – to keep your guests happy.

Whichever type of bash you host, prep with Virgin Red to keep the points flowing this party season.

*Subject to availability. Virgin Points can be used to pay for flight fares only. Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply.