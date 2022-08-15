How to use your Virgin Points to support small businesses

Small businesses experienced a boom in support over the last couple of years and according to research that’s showing no signs of slowing down.

The good news is, if you’re looking to shop small you can use your Virgin Points to spend on Virgin Red with businesses that have received support from Virgin StartUp.

Virgin StartUp is a not-for-profit organisation that offers Start Up Loans, mentoring, advice and support for entrepreneurs to help them start and grow their businesses.

Saint Fragrance

Saint Fragrance is a family-owned, sustainable start-up based in London. Its fragranced candles are carefully crafted using raw, vegan ingredients and are designed to both compliment all home interior styles and enhance wellbeing.

Powdery Skies candle Lounge above bergamot and musk-infused cloud tops, playfully soaring within a sensual blanket of orris powder and white tea. Sustainably sourced Sri Lankan black pepper and warming Indian ginger snugly blend with fine Virginian cedarwood to leave an understated, yet cosy, trail. Buy now for 7,600 points

Old Fashioned candle An ironically modern scent. This candle will deliver a warm glow and unique, resonating atmosphere to any space. The timeless Bulgarian rose oil is framed by a distinctive accord of suede and benzoin, all resting within a shadow of glowing embers and raw Haitian vetiver. Buy now for 7,600 points

Rose Whispers candle Voluptuous and room-defining, once lit this modern chypre scent, framed by natural Bulgarian rose oil, unfolds to reveal flirtations of red berries, violet leaf and lychee. A burning bouquet of peony and transparent jasmine smoulder within an eclectic shadow of sumptuous labdanum, white musk and Indonesian patchouli. Buy now for 7,600 points

Billy Tannery

Billy Tannery is a Midlands-based business that creates handmade leather goods. All of its products are made from goatskins leftover from the food industry that would have otherwise been thrown away or burned.

Key wrap This beautiful Billy Tannery leather key wrap is made from two layers of vegetable-tanned goat leather to give extra protection and an opulent feel in your hand. The leather combines softness with durability, making this key case a home for four to five keys for years to come. Buy now for 7,000 points

Cardholder wallet Upgrade your wallet game with this quality leather cardholder made in Britain from supple, durable goat leather. This slim little number will fit perfectly in your jeans pocket so no unsightly bulges to be seen. Billy Tannery's goat leather is incredibly durable and hardwearing, so no kid gloves needed. Buy now for 9,500 points

Inspired to start your own business? Visit Virgin StartUp for Start Up Loans, advice, mentoring, support and more.

And don’t forget to sign up for Virgin Red to earn Virgin Points to spend with small businesses.