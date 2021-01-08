Graham Norton joins Virgin Radio UK

Graham Norton is joining Virgin Radio UK to host a flagship weekend show on Saturdays and Sundays, and the first show is this weekend.

The much-loved broadcaster shared that he was stepping down after a decade at BBC Radio 2 in December 2020. Graham Norton's new weekend shows on Virgin Radio will launch on Saturday 9 January at 9.30am, with three hours of fun scheduled for Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Graham said: “I am excited and a little surprised to be joining Virgin Radio UK in 2021. I was very content where I was but the opportunity to host shows across the weekend seemed too good to miss out on. Plus the energy and enthusiasm at Virgin Radio are infectious and I can’t wait to get started! Did I mention the studios are very close to my house?”

"This isn't illegal... but it should be!"@grahnort told @achrisevans how excited he is to be taking full control of our station for his new show...



Virgin Radio UK Content Director Mike Cass added: “Graham Norton is one of very few truly unique talents in broadcasting. I’m delighted to be welcoming him to the Virgin Radio family in the new year. He’ll be bringing double the wit, double the banter and double the love across Saturday and Sunday.”

Wireless CEO Scott Taunton added: “Wireless continues to invest in the very best talent as we drive forward the ambitious plans we have for our national digital stations in the UK. Graham is a broadcasting icon and it’s not hard to see why he has the highest-rated single radio show in Europe. Tuning in to Graham Norton on Virgin Radio will be the hottest new year’s resolution around.”

Graham has won almost every TV award, including numerous BAFTAs, National Television Awards, and International Emmys. His tenure as the UK’s premiere chat show host started on Channel 4 in the late 90's with So Graham Norton and continues now on BBC1 with The Graham Norton Show.

Head over to Virgin Radio UK to find out how to listen to Graham's first shows. Graham Norton has more recently contributed to the achievement of two million listeners on Virgin Radio.