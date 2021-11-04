Virgin Radio UK celebrates reaching more than two million listeners

The Virgin Radio UK network is celebrating its best listener figures yet, reaching more than two million people between July and September this year.

The Virgin Radio UK network includes Virgin Radio Anthems UK, Virgin Radio Chilled UK and Virgin Radio Groove UK, as well as the main Virgin Radio UK station. It now reaches 2.25 million listeners, with each of the stations posting its highest-ever reach.

Virgin Radio UK launched The Graham Norton Radio Show in January 2021, which has boosted the weekend listening schedule. And, although 2021 has been a turbulent year for breakfast radio, The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky has maintained its market share.

Virgin Radio UK

2021 also saw Virgin Radio UK launch a stand-alone pop-up station – Virgin Radio Pride UK – to champion the LGBTQ+ community this summer. Virgin Radio Pride UK was named the Best Brand Campaign at The Proud Scotland Awards for reducing inequality through its core programming, addressing important issues and bringing life to cancelled Pride festivals across the UK. The station is planned to return next summer with more big conversations and great music.

Scott Taunton, News UK Broadcasting CEO, said: "Graham Norton has supercharged Virgin Radio's weekends and The Chris Evans Breakfast Show has maintained its market share, packed with the best guests from the world of music and entertainment. The network's award-winning launch of Virgin Radio Pride UK reinforces the strength of the brand and its ability to have powerful conversations as well as entertain listeners."

Visit Virgin Radio UK to listen live.