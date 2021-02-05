Menu
Get cashback on everyday spending with Virgin Money credit cards

Virgin Money
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
5 February 2021

Want to get up to 15% cashback on everyday purchases? Virgin Money knows how you feel and that’s why it’s launched Virgin Money Back.

Available for credit card customers, Virgin Money Back gives shoppers up to 15% back on purchases at selected shops. Offers will be allocated to customers automatically, so all you have to do is spend as you would normally and Virgin Money will sort out the cashback for you. That way, you never miss out on earning rewards.

There are loads of retailers already offering cashback through Virgin Money Back, including Caffe Nero, H&M, Byron, Gousto and MAC Cosmetics. So whatever you use your credit card for, make sure you’re signed up to Virgin Money Back to earn cashback on your spending.

Virgin Money Back is available to all Virgin Money credit card customers – including those with Virgin Atlantic credit cards, where you’ll earn Virgin Points as well as cashback. All you have to do is log into the Virgin Money credit card app and follow the steps. 

Virgin Points is Virgin’s universal currency which never expires – find out more about it from Virgin Red.

Virgin Money recently announced the Virgin Money Brighter Money Bundles, giving customers some exclusive treats.

Visit Virgin Money to find out more.

Virgin Money

