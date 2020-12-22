Enjoy exclusive offers with Virgin Money’s Brighter Money Bundles

Virgin Money is giving its customers some exclusive treats with its Brighter Money Bundles.

Customers opening a new Virgin Money Current Account can receive a free luxury case of 15 bottles of wine from Virgin Wines, which is worth more than £180. Of course, there’s also a non-alcoholic option for those who don’t drink.

The offer is available to all new customers who apply online and complete a full switch using the Current Account Switching Service, including two direct debits set up on the account, downloading and registering for the mobile app, and who deposit at least £1,000 into a linked savings account within 31 days of the account opening.

Existing customers aren’t being left out though, they can claim a discounted case of wine through the Virgin Money app.

Virgin Media discounts are also available to all Virgin Money Current Account customers. This could save you up to £225 on your Virgin Media package.

As well as these offers, the Virgin Money Current Account gives customers:

Interest of 2.02% AER on balances up to £1,000

Linked savings account offering 0.50% AER

No monthly fees

Fee-free overseas debit card transactions

Budgeting and savings tools, letting customers set spending budgets and targets and organise their savings into specific pots

Live spending data, notifications and alerts, with tagging features helping customers easily identify and control spending across different categories, as well as customisable balance and transaction alerts

A money-saving energy switching tool in partnership with GoCompare

A smart 'sweep' feature - automatically transferring money from customers' savings accounts when running low, to help avoid fees and charges

A wide range of customer service options so customers can look after their money wherever, whenever and however they want – offering both Live Chat and Secure Messages in-app as well as online, a dedicated 24-hour customer service line and a full in-store service

Apple Pay & Google Pay enabled contactless 'portrait' debit card, which includes a useful notch to help visually impaired customers identify the top of the card;

Ability to pay in cheques electronically through the app

Enhanced security features, including personalised in-app authorisation and secure messaging, alongside Touch ID and Face ID on supported customer devices

An arranged overdraft with a market-leading 19.9% APR (subject to status)

Sound good? Head over to Virgin Money to find out more about the Virgin Money Current Account.