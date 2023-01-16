Flights, holidays and wines: Earn more points this January

If you’re thinking of booking your next flight, dream holiday, or simply want to stock up on your favourite tipple, now’s the perfect time to do it.

Virgin Red members can save money and earn more Virgin Points with these fabulous offers but don’t hang about – they expire on 31 January.

Virgin Atlantic

A new year inevitably means new adventures, and whether you’re after a shopping spree in the city or sunning yourself in the Caribbean, Virgin Atlantic has many incredible dream destinations to consider.

With savings of up to £200 per person on selected flights in Upper Class and up to £50 per person on selected flights in Premium and Economy (also including Economy Light and Delight), booking flights just got better with the Virgin Atlantic sale*.

Virgin Atlantic Holidays

Virgin Atlantic Holidays has been planning perfect holidays since 1985 so if a trip to the USA and Caribbean, Canada, the Far East, South Africa, and beyond is on the cards, Virgin Atlantic Holidays can help.

Book by 31 January 2023 for travel before 31 December 2023 and snap up some savings**.

Virgin Wines

If the white wine cabinet is a bit light after the new year celebrations, now is the time to check out this great offer with Virgin Wines.

Save £18 and earn 1,000 Virgin Points with this case featuring four world-class whites including the award-winning The Black Pig Pinot Grigio and a decadent Chardonnay with notes of lemon, hazelnut and honeydew melon.

Virgin Wines

If red is more your jam, this offer is for you.

This 12-bottle case features an award-winning Pinotage from Billy Bosch, a strawberry and plum fruit flavoured Spanish Crianza with over 380 5-star ratings, and a food-friendly Aussie Tempranillo that will work wonders with rich flavoured dishes like a chicken and chorizo paella. All that and a saving of £15 – cheers!

Virgin Wines

Can’t choose between red and white? There’s a case for that.

This is a stunning selection of full-bodied reds and fruity whites works for any season, occasion and preference, and comes with a saving of £15.

*Quoted discounts apply to the total cost of the flight, excluding taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges. Discounts vary based on cabin class and route and apply to selected flights only. Available for new online bookings only made between 09:30 20 December 2022 and 23:59 31 January 2023 at www.virginatlantic.com, for travel up until 15 Nov 2023. See availability and full terms and conditions. Different cabin classes, ticket types and routes will earn a different amount of points. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership required.

** Savings apply to the total cost of the holiday, excluding taxes, fees and surcharges. Bookings are subject to availability and Virgin Atlantic Holidays full terms and conditions apply.