Experience a winter wonderland with Virgin Red

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us and that means winter markets, Mariah Carey on the speakers and copious amounts of cheese and chocolate. But before you retreat under blankets and rest for the remainder of 2023, there are plenty of amazing winter events to attend around the country – all with opportunities to earn points as a member of Virgin Red.

National Trust

National Trust after dark

Few places do the festive season quite like National Trust, with events covering Christmas lights, winter illuminations and fairs. The illumination shows throughout the UK will add sparkle your seasonal visit, with a unique interpretation of an after dark experience at each location.

While the Christmas events are open to all, as a National Trust member you’ll receive free parking, access to other events and entry to over 500 properties for an entire year, along with some Virgin Points.

Coppa Club Tower Bridge

Dine in an igloo (in London)

Since everyone can’t experience a winter adventure abroad, how about a dining experience that gives the vibe of a stylish igloo? Starting at Coppa Club Tower Bridge and now available to book at many Coppa Club venues around the UK, dine in a PVC dome with each offering vintage-style interiors with green and pink florals and warm lanterns.

Last year, Champagne Laurent-Perrier supplied the bubbles to toast a menu featuring a wagyu burger and chocolate fondant. Don't hang about - these igloos always book up fast!

Book via SquareMeal and earn points on your booking, spend and a review.

Shutterstock

See Santa at Selfridges

What’s Christmas without a trip to Santa’s grotto? Bring you little ones to Selfridges in London, Birmingham, Manchester Exchange or Manchester Trafford to see Santa and his trusty elf roaming the store taking last-minute requests for his nice list.

There’s plenty more to do at the department store from the Christmas Spectacular to live choir performances, and if you find something catches your eye and you want to buy it later, don’t forget to purchase online through Virgin Red and earn some points.

Indulge in cream tea at Kew Gardens

Grab a friend and head to southwest London for a fabulous day wandering through the most biodiverse botanical gardens in England – all 326 acres of it. And for 8,000 Virgin Points, you can enjoy a delectable cream tea for two in either the Pavilion Bar and Grill or Victoria Plaza Café. Cream tea is available between 14.30 and 17.30, but your voucher permits you entrance to The Royal Botanic Gardens and The Hive so you're free to enjoy the gardens before and after your meal*.

Shutterstock

'Tis the season in Scotland

From Christmas markets to Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, winter is a perfect time to visit Scotland. Glasgow also has lots on offer including Christmas at the Concert Hall, Style Mile Carnival and the 2023 Santa Dash, in which thousands of fundraisers don a Santa hat and run 5k through the city.

And if you choose to travel by train, book with Virgin Trains Ticketing to earn three points per £1 and if you’re new Virgin Trains Ticketing, until 31 December 2023 you'll score a £5 discount on your second journey when you spend £5 or more on your first**.

Get more from your everyday no matter the season with Virgin Red.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up to date information but our offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points price and all the details.

*Please note this voucher excludes admission to Christmas at Kew.

**Terms apply for £5 discount offer. New customers only. £5 minimum spend required. First purchase will earn points which can be used for a £5 discount. Virgin Red membership required. Please find full terms and conditions here.

Virgin Trains Ticketing terms apply to purchases of train tickets.