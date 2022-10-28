Exclusive: get 50% Virgin Points back when you book a Virgin Atlantic reward flight

Soar more, and, for a limited time only, get 50% Virgin Points back!

If you buy or upgrade a Virgin Atlantic reward seat between 28 October and 7 November 2022for any future travel date before 25 March 2023, Virgin Red will credit your account with 50% of the points you spent 28 days after your trip has been completed. Your flight must be on a Virgin Atlantic flight between the UK and US and for all Caribbean destinations. Domestic US flights are excluded.

You can use these bonus points towards your next holiday or spend them on hundreds of other rewards, from everyday treats to once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Whether you fancy some sunshine in the Caribbean, unbeatable shopping in New York, the thrills and magic of Orlando, or hiking in the Hollywood Hills, Virgin Atlantic can get you there.

But remember, you must be a Virgin Red and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club member and link your accounts to get this offer.

Turn Virgin Points into flights To benefit, you just need to link your Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and Virgin Red accounts. Hurry - guaranteed availability is here for the long haul, but your chance to get 50% points back will soon fly by. Book a flight

What is a reward seat?

A reward seat is when you cover the airfare of your Virgin Atlantic flight with Virgin Points, so, you only need to cover taxes, fees, and carrier-imposed surcharges – all of which vary according to destination, season, and cabin. This keeps airfares firmly grounded, and you can enjoy a more affordable way of travelling to some of the most sought-after destinations in the world.

Virgin Atlantic guarantees a minimum of 12 reward seats on every flight - eight in Economy Classic, two in Premium and two in Upper Class - making it easier than ever to book your dream trip with Virgin Points.

Some more benefits of reward seats:

Reward seats offer much greater flexibility than most tickets that you pay with money in full.

When you book a reward seat, there is no requirement for the duration of your trip, so you can travel as far or near as you like.

Changes can be made for just £30 per person and members can receive a full points refund if cancelled more than 24 hours before the flight.

You can still earn Tier Points on reward flights, helping you maintain your Flying Club Tier status, or reach Silver or Gold status quicker.

How do I book a reward seat?

Once you’re ready to book your reward seat, head over to the Virgin Atlantic website, where you can choose your preferred starting point and departure location, along with the dates of travel. Select ‘Show Price in Points’ under the ‘Advanced Search’ followed by your desired cabin - either Economy, Premium or Upper Class.

Finally, click the arrow and browse the reward seats available to you. If you don’t quite have enough points to get where you want to go, you can buy Virgin Points to boost your balance.

Treat yourself to an upgrade

It’s possible to upgrade from a regular seat to a reward seat in a higher class with Virgin Points. Little touches - like champagne when you board, additional legroom and priority baggage reclaim - make all the difference. Not one to ride solo? Your points can treat someone to a companion seat (a reward seat on the same flight for a friend or loved one). Just remember, reward upgrades and companion seats are subject to availability and payment of any additional taxes and charges.

How do I link my Virgin Red and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club accounts?

You can link your Virgin Red and Flying Club accounts by simply adding your Flying Club number in the ‘Link accounts’ section of your Virgin Red 'Account'. You must have linked your accounts to receive your 50% points back.

How could I spend my bonus points?

You can use these bonus points towards your next holiday or spend them on hundreds of other rewards. Whether it’s spending points on an everyday treat like a coffee or cinema ticket, saving for a bigger extraordinary experience like a holiday or watching a concert from the Virgin Red Room, there is something for everyone.The sky’s the limit.

If you have any queries about the points being awarded to your account, contact the Virgin Red Reward Genies at Virgin Red Member Support.

So, what are you waiting for? Strap into a reward seat and let your Virgin Points go the distance. Guaranteed availability is here for the long haul, but your chance to get 50% points back will soon fly by.

Terms and conditions