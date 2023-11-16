Earn Virgin Points over Thanksgiving with Virgin Red US

Thanksgiving is a time to come together and spend quality time with loved ones. People travel from coast to coast to reunite with family, catch up with friends, and feel the comfort of being home.

But with the food, football and fun, don’t forget this holiday is another chance to earn Virgin Points to spend in the new year. Whether it’s entertainment, a trip abroad or prepping for Black Friday sales, do your holiday spending with Virgin Red to earn points – here's how.

Earn points on entertainment

Whether you’re travelling by train, planes or automobile you’re going to need something to pass the time, and iTunes USA is a great way to stock up on digital downloads of your favourite songs, books, TV shows, movies and podcasts – all while earning four points per $1.

If you prefer physical media head to Alibris to connect to the best marketplace of independent stores for everything from bestsellers and out-of-print first editions to DVDs or classic vinyl LPs. Earn three points per $1 on every purchase.

Shutterstock

Stock up on sports gear

A lot of Thanksgiving revolves around food and the best way to recover from the indulgence is to partake in a post-meal family walk, game or jog, and there are brands available on Virgin Red that’ll boost your balance as you do.

Under Armour has fantastic performance wear no matter the weather thanks to the HeatGear® to stay cool and dry in hot weather, ColdGear® to stay warm when it’s cold, and AllSeasonGear® between the extremes. Nike’s online store has all the leisure and lifestyle gear you could need as well as official NFL merchandise so you’re suitably dressed for the big football game, all while earning three points per $1.

Arrive with gifts

If you’re not hosting Thanksgiving it’s never a bad idea to arrive with gifts for your hosts (and it may help when leftovers are up for grabs). 1-800-FLOWERS is a leader in the floral industry and has everything you need to give a loved one an impressive bouquet to make their day. For the little ones in your family, swing by shopDisney for toys, clothes and games from the latest Disney, Marvel and Pixar releases, or LEGO for toys the entire family can enjoy while the turkey is cooking.

Post-dinner you can not only help with the clean-up but share some sustainable home essentials from Grove Collaborative, earning six points per $1. And if you have some points to spend, how about saying thank you with $10 Starbucks gift card so they can cozy up with a pumpkin spice latte?

Do some Black Friday shopping

One of the biggest traditions of the Thanksgiving holiday is enjoying the sales, so you may as well earn some Virgin Points on the purchases you’re planning to make anyway. Earn nine points per $1 on designer clothes, bags and beauty brands with Selfridges, earn four points per $1 with beloved department store Macy’s, or head to JCPenney for fashion and furnishings.

Or skip Thanksgiving and go on vacation

If going abroad sounds like a bit more exciting than watching the Thanksgiving parade, you’re in luck because you can earn Virgin Points with a trip to Europe. Hop across the pond to London for top-notch shopping and a night at the theatre while getting a glimpse of the famous Christmas lights on Regent Street, Carnaby Street, and around Covent Garden. Earn points in Economy, Premium Economy, and Upper Class with Virgin Atlantic from New York and Los Angeles*.

So, whether your perfect Thanksgiving is at home with the family, shopping at your favourite stores or heading across the pond to explore one of Europe’s best cities, there are always ways to earn Virgin Points. And once those points are in your account, you can spend them on amazing rewards like a Sofar Sounds gig for two or even a stay at Virgin Limited Edition’s newest property in Son Bunyola, Mallorca. Happy holidays!

Not a member of Virgin Red yet? Sign up now for more ways to earn and save Virgin Points across the Virgin Family and hundreds of incredible brands. Here’s how Virgin Red works and how you can use your points to unlock flight upgrades*, adventures and more.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up-to-date information but Virgin Red offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points rate and all the details.

*Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply and vary according to choice of cabin, departure airport, destination and date(s) of travel and are subject to change. Reward flights are subject to availability. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership required.