Earn Virgin Points in the Great British Rail Sale

Attention all train travellers – the Great British Rail Sale is back for 2024. Save up to 50% on Advance train tickets when you book between 23 January and 29 January 2024 for travel between 30 January and 15 March 2024. And when you book your train ticket for any train, to anywhere via Virgin Trains Ticketing, you’ll earn three Virgin Points per £1 to spend later on some fabulous rewards (including cheaper train tickets).

Virgin Trains Ticketing offers its customers the chance to save money and get rewarded for their train travel not only through earning points with every booking, but by offering split ticketing on selected journeys and zero booking fees – as if you needed any more reasons to book with Virgin Trains Ticketing! Also, since points are credited within seven days you can start saving money on train tickets or save them up to get your hands on epic rewards with Virgin Red quickly. No pain, all gain.

Book your journey with Virgin Trains Ticketing Earn Virgin Points Spend Virgin Points

With up to 50% off on over a million Advance tickets, now is the perfect chance to make some savings on train travel whether that’s your weekly commute or fun escapes across Great Britain.

Mark Plowright, Director of Virgin Trains Ticketing, comments: “At Virgin Trains Ticketing we champion consumer-first travel, which is why we’re always looking for ways to save train travellers money and give them access to rewards on top. The Great British Rail Sale is a great opportunity for travellers to access cheaper fares and we’re pleased that Virgin Trains Ticketing can help customers save even more money with split ticket options, zero booking fees and the chance to use Virgin Points on fares – all while earning Virgin Points for every booking.”

How to start earning points on your train travel:

Download the Virgin Trains Ticketing app

Sign up or sign into Virgin Red

Buy your ticket with Virgin Trains Ticketing and see all your points on one place

From just 200 points travellers can unlock savings on future bookings with Virgin Trains Ticketing whether it’s for a fun-filled weekend away in Liverpool or a trip to London to indulge in the delights of the capital. All you have to do is...

Open the Virgin Trains Ticketing app

Find tickets for your journey (don’t forget to add a railcard if you have one!)

Choose your journey from the search results

In the ‘payment’ section, click ‘Choose your saving’ to see your options

Click ‘Discount price in full’ or ‘Choose your discount’, then click ‘Apply Virgin Points to checkout’

Complete your purchase

You’re good to go!

Shutterstock Shutterstock Shutterstock Shutterstock Shutterstock Shutterstock

Get involved with the Great British Rail Sale with Virgin Trains Ticketing to make some amazing savings on rail travel. Not a member of Virgin Red? Find out how to join and open a world to incredible rewards across the Virgin family and beyond.

The small print

Great British Rail Sale tickets are limited and subject to availability and exclusions. Book between 23 January and 29 January 2024 for travel between 30 January and 15 March 2024. See full terms & conditions for more details. Virgin Red membership required to use Virgin Points.