Earn points on your UK break this summer in eight easy steps

From the hazy hills of the Peak District to the Norfolk Broads, Britain is brimming with beautiful places to explore this summer. And those who fancy a homegrown adventure will find plenty of hidden gems, whether that’s making a beeline for a National Trust property or two or heading to the Scottish capital for a jaunt.

Virgin Red members earn points at every step, meaning you can top up your balance simply by booking a train journey, sorting a hotel, or organising a fabulous day out for the whole family to enjoy.

Here’s our step-by-step guide to earning points – buckets and spades at the ready...

Getting there

Unlock a railway adventure of your own and earn three points per £1 you spend on a nationwide train journey with Virgin Trains Ticketing. Travelling by train is a great way to appreciate the beauty of Britain from a fresh perspective – and kids will love it, too. Grab some snacks, a pack of cards and a summer read; it’s time to get your trip on-track.

And if you've been saving your points for something special, you can now spend Virgin Points to unlock more savings on your train journey. Better yet, customers who book with Virgin Trains Ticketing between 13 July and 27 August 2023 will be in with a chance to win one million Virgin Points.* That’s enough to travel through Great Britain several times – every journey you book is an extra chance to win!

Book with Virgin Trains Ticketing

Places to stay

Next up: finding a place to stay. Members have the chance to earn eight points for every £1 spent on accommodation booked through Booking.com. Browse the platform’s huge range of hotels, villas, apartments and resorts across the UK and let those Virgin Points flow in. Searching for a holiday bolthole – be that a boutique city retreat or a rustic country cottage – has never been so tempting.

Family activities

Step three is all about arranging the right helping of holiday activities for you and your loved ones. Cycling strikes a nice balance, especially when Virgin Red has two points to earn for every £1 spent at Halfords. With bikes and kit for everyone in the family, you’ll be gathering points in a flash; and no, it’s not cheating to go electric.

Follow local cycling trails to explore the area you’re staying in at your own pace, with lovely views and perhaps a glass of bubbly for the grown-ups after (more on that below).

Into the wild

If you really want to immerse yourself in the great outdoors, camping is the way to go. Nothing beats the smell of sausages sizzling over the campfire in the evening or waking up to a beach view all of your own and you can earn one point for every £1 spent at Argos, including the incredible variety of tents (from teepees to five-person dome tents), and camping accessories such as charcoal BBQs and fairy lights.

Dining in style

A holiday is the best possible excuse to skip on the washing up and treat yourself to a meal out instead. The dining platform SquareMeal has some fantastic names to choose from, including top-rated city restaurants, neighbourhood bistros, and tucked-away country pubs.

With Virgin Red, you’ll earn points just by making a reservation with SquareMeal, adding more points the more you spend on your meal, and with extra points for leaving a review of your chosen venue, too. Getting rewarded for tasty meals out? Hello, life goals.

Raising a toast

Whether you prefer a G&T, a glass of bubbly or a non-alcoholic wine, Virgin Wines has something to tickle your taste buds, collaborating with independent winemakers from around the world to bring you high quality wines and delicious flavours. As a member of both Virgin Red and Virgin Wines, you’ll have an opportunity to earn points every time you treat yourself.

Winner for teens

One of the many adventures that Virgin Experience Days has in its repertoire is Tree Top Challenges: spectacular zip-lining expeditions from Go Ape that take place at woodland locations across the UK. Available to those aged 10 or over, it’s a clever way to keep older children and teens entertained with a Tarzan-style thrill or three. Kids-at-heart will also relish in the ride. Earn ten points for every £1 spent with Virgin Experience Days via Virgin Red, and get rewarded for living life in the fast lane.

The wow factor

Last but not least, the perfect UK holiday is not complete without a truly wow-worthy event or activity in the mix; something that adds that bucket list touch. A sunrise ride on a hot air balloon is one such experience, with Virgin Red members able to earn six points for every £1 spent with Virgin Balloon Flights. And even if the weather lets you down and you’re unable to take the ride, vouchers can be used at any launch site in the UK at a later date.

Hop right into the magic of an airborne adventure for stunning views of the landscape below and the thrill of a once-in-a-lifetime outing. It’s a peaceful and spectacular way to admire the terrain at locations around Britain – just imagine those Instagram shots.

