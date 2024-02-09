Earn bonus Virgin Points with Virgin Atlantic this Valentine’s Day
Are you ready for love? How about a holiday with bonus Virgin Points? Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Red have paired up to offer travellers who want to take their love sky high a bonus of up to 10,000 extra Virgin Points for a limited time.
Here's how it works – customers who book between 9 February 2024 and 18 February 2024 for travel between 10 February 2024 and 30 June 2024 will earn bonus points dependant on the cabin booked.
Economy – from 2,000 extra Virgin Points
Premium – from 5,000 extra Virgin Points
Upper Class – from 10,000 extra Virgin Points
To make this loving gesture even sweeter, this offer is available to all Flying Club members on all Virgin Atlantic routes. Strolling on sandy beaches in Jamaica? Yup. A perfect shopping weekend for two in NYC? Absolutely. Afternoon tea for two in London? Sounds great.
Love is (38,000 feet) in the air
The beauty of Virgin Points is that you can take your freshly boosted balance and spend them on more amazing rewards – either with a plus one or as a solo treat.
A bump of 2,000 Virgin Points can get you a £10 Virgin Experience Days e-gift voucher to use towards loads of adventures or a movie ticket and snack with AMC Theatres in the US. With 5,000 Virgin Points you can buy a £25 voucher for travel to over 100 destinations with Eurostar or check out Amsterdam with a flight for 4,000 Virgin Points. If you’re in a giving mood you can purchase £25 vouchers (5,000 Virgin Points) to either Virgin Wines and Virgin Experience Days or donate 5,000 Virgin Points to Carbon Engineering and support their work.
Tempted to fly upper class? Well, with 10,000 Virgin Points you could order a six-bottle case of white wine from Virgin Wines, visit Kew Gardens and enjoy afternoon tea, or you can save them to upgrade your next flight with Virgin Atlantic*. For 10,000 points, Virgin Red US members can enjoy four different escape room games with Virgin Experience Gifts in the comfort of your own home.
The world is your oyster with Virgin Atlantic but don’t wait too long – the offer ends on 18 February 2024. Don’t forget to sign up to Virgin Red and Virgin Red US and link your accounts so you have more ways to enjoy Virgin Points.
*Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply to upgrades.
Terms and Conditions
Flying Club Bonus Points Terms & Conditions 9th Feb – 18th Feb 2024 inclusive.
Bonus Virgin Points per round trip*
Economy (2,000)
Premium (5,000)
Upper Class (10,000)
* Round trip is two sectors. Half the Virgin Points will be issued for each sector flown.
You must already be or become a Flying Club member to qualify for this offer. If you are not already a member of Flying Club, you can enrol HERE.
The bonus Virgin Points are awarded for new revenue flights booked and issued between 9th Feb 2024 – 18th Feb 2024, for travel between 10th Feb 2024 – 30th June 2024.
Bookings made within the promotional period which are then subsequently changed to new departure dates, outside of those detailed within this offer, will no longer be eligible for this offer.
Reward seat bookings (classes G, P and A) and bookings in Economy Light are excluded.
Bonus Virgin Points are applicable to each Flying Club member travelling on the booking.
Flights must be operated and marketed by Virgin Atlantic (flight number starts with VS) to be applicable for the bonus. Codeshare flights are excluded from this offer.
Bonus points will appear as separate transactions in the member’s online account.
The standard and bonus Virgin Points will be automatically credited to your Flying Club account within 5 days of completing your Qualifying Flights.
Points Plus Money bookings are applicable for bonus Virgin Points.
If you use Virgin Points or a credit card voucher to upgrade the revenue class for a booking made prior or during to the promotional period, you will receive the standard and bonus Virgin Points based on the revenue class you originally paid for, not the upgraded reward class.
This promotion is operated by Virgin Atlantic Airways Limited. If you have any questions, please contact Virgin Atlantic's customer care team at 0344 874 7747.
The earning and redemption of Virgin Points are subject to the standard Flying Club Terms & Conditions (which are subject to change from time to time).
All travel is subject to Virgin Atlantic's Conditions of Carriage (which are subject to change from time to time).
These Terms & Conditions are subject to English Law and the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.