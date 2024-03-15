Dive into the Pool Club: Head to the rooftop with Virgin Hotels

Picture the scene: you’ve spent a fabulous day exploring, shopping and enjoying your holiday and want to head back to your hotel to rest and reset before the evening. But imagine if taking a break from your busy schedule means taking a dip on the top floor in the middle of an amazing city, with cocktails on tap and luxurious loungers perfect for taking a load off – that's what you get with selected Virgin Hotels.

Let us introduce you to The Pool Club, the hottest place to cool down in NYC, Dallas, Nashville or New Orleans. With spacious cabanas, day beds and loungers perfect for soaking up the sun while enjoying your favourite tipple or perhaps some appetisers, sandwiches or desserts. With The Pool Club, the only thing better than the view is the vibe.

Now is a great time to book a stay in Virgin Hotels NYC

Check out what awaits you with Virgin Hotels.

New York City

The Pool Club in NYC combines the classic elements of modern Americana, glamour, style, and excitement to create an authentic experience. The Pool Club in the city that never sleeps is the place to let go of inhibitions and spend a day or night of relaxed social interaction in an upscale setting, day or night. The dramatic yet sophisticated wonderland is located approximately 60 feet above Broadway, and just one floor up from Everdene, Virgin Hotels NYC’s very own bar. Add the incredible food, drinks and music and you’re destined to have a great time.

Dallas

The crowning jewel of Virgin Hotels Dallas is the 4th floor rooftop with refreshing food and drinks, creative spaces for lounging and scenic views of the city skyline. Access to The Pool Deck is reserved exclusively for hotel guests and reservations, so you’ll be able to kick back enjoy without the crowd.

Got Virgin Points? Well, you can book a one, two, or three-night stay in Virgin Hotels Dallas – get all the details for this exclusive offer.

Nashville

Paradise beckons in this Tennessee-based hotel – order a round of drinks, find a lounger, and expand your social circle on the 14th floor rooftop oasis.

With stunning skyline views and bright umbrella drinks, The Pool Club in Nashville conjures a feeling of sophistication and urban cool. The indoor/outdoor bar provides fabulous food and drinks during the day and keeps the good vibes going even after the sun sets with chill beats and live music.

New Orleans

NOLA is known for being a party city, and this is one of the best places for some fun in the sun. Take a break from the city heat and sip on cocktails, beer or wine between dips in the pool. Savour the sights from the wrap-around lounge deck and VIP poolside sofas or be tickled pink by the golden hour specials.

