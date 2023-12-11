Exclusive offer: Spend your Virgin Points on a stay in Virgin Hotels Dallas

For a limited time Virgin Red members in both the UK and US can book up to three nights for two in a Chamber King room in Virgin Hotels Dallas using Virgin Points.

Starting at 25,000 Virgin Points for one night, 47,500 Virgin Points for two nights, and 67,500 Virgin Points for three, you and your plus one will have everything you need for an amazing stay in the vibrant Texan city. With a kitted out dressing room, an extra-large shower, and a privacy door to enjoy a moment of peace before hitting the town – this is a stay you won’t forget.

UK members - book your stay in Virgin Hotels Dallas One night Two nights Three nights

Make sure you sign up (for free!) to The Know where there are even more surprises in store. With Virgin Hotels’ loyalty programme, you can unlock free room upgrades, the best rates and special offers. Once you’re in The Know the more Virgin Hotels can personalise your stay.

US members - book your stay in Virgin Hotels Dallas One night Two nights Three nights

How it works

Log into or sign up to Virgin Red Click the Redeem button, and your points will be deducted from your account You will receive an email acknowledgement to confirm your order The Virgin Red team will email you a promotional code and instructions to book your stay Using the instructions in the email and enter the Promo Code when booking directly with Virgin Hotels Dallas Have a great stay!

Located in the Design District, Virgin Hotels Dallas has a 24-hour gym, rooftop pool and lounge, and Commons Club bar to enjoy a nightcap or a cocktail before hitting the town. And when you need a pick-me-up in the morning, head to the Funny Library Coffee Shop to sample the fabulous array of hot drinks, pastries and savoury snacks you can grab on the go or enjoy as you check out the books available to read.

Once you venture out into the city there’s no shortage of things to enjoy. Whether you’re keen to catch the Dallas Cowboys or Dallas Mavericks, have always wanted to see the Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden, or want to delve into President Kennedy’s legacy in the Sixth Floor Museum, Dallas has a bit of everything for an amazing stay in America’s largest state.

So what are you waiting for? Take advantage of this exclusive offer and book an amazing stay in Virgin Hotels Dallas. Haven’t signed up to Virgin Red yet? Join now.

The small print

The reward consists of a stay in a Chamber King room at Virgin Hotels Dallas for check-in between 1 January and 31 December 2024. A $25 amenity fee will be payable at check-out. Black-out dates apply. Stays must be redeemed on Virgin Red and booked directly with Virgin Hotels no later than 31 December 2024.