Destination America: rewards club Virgin Red touches down in the USA

Have your stars and stripes at the ready, because today (30 November) Virgin Red is bringing a tailor-made version of its much-loved rewards club to the USA.

The news means our friends across the pond can turn their everyday spending into something extraordinary using the universal currency of Virgin Points.

“Bringing Virgin Red to America is a dream come true,” says Andrea Burchett, Virgin Red’s International and Strategic Development Director. “We’ve had a whirlwind of a year building the UK programme and it is only right we launch in America where we have so many loyal customers and Virgin Companies.”

Virgin Red knows no two members are the same: and the same goes for its UK and US clubs. For this reason, Virgin Red will not be a carbon-copy of the UK programme which launched just over a year ago.

Instead, the team will take its time, using a prototype to understand what it is that customers want from their new America-based rewards club. The result will be something that is specially curated for US members.

Using the launch model available from today, US members of the club can earn Virgin Points on their favourite brands from the Virgin family, including Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Limited Edition, and more.

Starting today, members of Bilt Rewards – the first loyalty programme that allows renters to earn points on rent payments with no fees, and boasts a network of more than two million rental properties across North America – can exchange their Bilt Points into Virgin Points to boost their points balance even further.

On top of this, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and Virgin Red members booking stays with Virgin Hotels will receive 1,000 Virgin Points for every stay booked with Virgin Red.

In addition to Virgin brands, US members can earn points by shopping online with Virgin Red’s carefully selected USA partners, including Macy’s, Walgreens, Kohl's, iTunes USA and HomeDepot. With some of the biggest brands in retail and travel in the Stateside club, earning points couldn’t be easier. The more you spend, the more points you earn.

If earning points is the simple part, spending them is where the fun begins. US members can grab life by the rewards by spending points on new experiences, awesome gifts, or saving up for once-in-a-lifetime adventures.

US members can spend Virgin Points on flights with Virgin Atlantic and its airline partners, awesome breaks with Virgin Limited Edition and coming soon, gifts and experiences with Virgin Experience Gifts. Members can even donate their points to Carbon Engineering to support the development of technology to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

From shopping to island hopping and carbon dropping, there’s a reward for everyone with Virgin Red USA. Something as simple as online shopping could contribute towards a bucket list vacation. Settling in at a Virgin Hotel, one of our unique retreats, could see US members sail off on a Virgin Voyage. And flights booked with Virgin Atlantic and its airline partners, could earn enough points for incredible Virgin Experience Gifts.

To join Virgin Red in the UK or the US, just search for Virgin Red in the Android and iOS app stores or head to Virgin Red to register.

Existing Virgin Atlantic Flying Club members will find Virgin Red gives them even more ways to earn and spend Virgin Points when they sign up. From today, all new Flying Club members will be auto-enrolled into Virgin Red to ensure they get the best of both worlds from day one.

Ready for Virgin Red’s USA edition? The adventure begins right here.