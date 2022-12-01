Competition alert: Win a trip like no other to Spaceport America with Virgin Galactic

Virgin Red has teamed up with Virgin Galactic, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Hotels to give away an incredible adventure.

The Prize

One lucky Virgin Red member and a guest will experience a true Virgin-style adventure which begins with a welcome onboard Virgin Atlantic for a flight in Upper Class, complete with a glass of champagne, inclusive meal service and fully flat bed. After a restful journey to Las Vegas, you’ll check in for a luxurious stay with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas located in the heart of the neon jungle.

But that’s not all! After three nights roaming the city, the winners will be flown to El Paso and be chauffeur driven to the Gateway to Space at Spaceport America.

The winners will then get a VIP tour from a member of the Virgin Galactic Crew and access to the world's first purpose-built spaceport. Meeting and chatting to Virgin Galactic astronauts on a private tour is just one of the activities you’ll discover during this once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

Virgin Galactic

What is Spaceport America?

Spaceport America is the world's first purpose-built spaceport. The FAA-licensed launch complex, situated on 18,000 acres in southern New Mexico, has a rocket friendly environment of 6,000 square miles of restricted airspace, and is where Virgin Galactic will launch its commercial service.

As Spaceport America is an active test facility it is closed to the public and only accessible via private tours – the same tour the lucky winner will experience.

A stay to remember with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is the ultimate playground when visiting Sin City. With live music venues, a state-of-the-art casino, glistening pools, chic clubs, and much more, Virgin Hotels has brought the party to Vegas and everyone’s invited.

Virgin Hotels Virgin Hotels Virgin Hotels Virgin Hotels Virgin Hotels Virgin Hotels

How to enter

Join Virgin Red

Find the 'An adventure like no other’ tile in the Virgin Red app or on the Virgin Red website

Simply answer the question to be entered into the prize draw

Wait to see if you're the lucky winner!

The small print

Full terms and conditions apply. Please be aware of the following key terms and conditions:

Promotion runs from 09:00am on 1 December 2022 to 23:59pm on 8 January 2023. 18+ UK residents only.

Employees of Virgin Red, Virgin Management Limited, Virgin Enterprises Limited, Playable ApS, Virgin Galactic, LLC, Galactic Co., LLC, Galactic Enterprises, LLC, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., Virgin Galactic, Ltd. or anyone professionally connected with this Promotion and any member of their respective immediate families are excluded.

Max. one entry per member.

One lucky winner will win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Virgin Galactic’s Spaceport America for themselves and one guest. Travel insurance, taxes, food, drink and (unless otherwise stated) transfers are not included – please see the full T&Cs for details.

The winner will be notified during the week of 16 January 2023 with details of the estimated date of the Spaceport America tour and how to claim their prize, which may involve being contacted by and/or liaising directly with the companies providing the different elements of the prize and/or their agent(s).

The winner and their guest are responsible for meeting all passport, visa and other entry requirements for travel to and from the USA and agree to undergo security screening by Virgin Galactic prior to entry to Spaceport America.

Promoter: Virgin Red Limited, 66 Porchester Road, London W2 6ET.