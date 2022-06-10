Celebrate summer with Virgin Wines

When the weather heats up and you head into your garden/the nearest pub to bathe in the sunshine, what’s your tipple of choice? Do you prefer a rosé or alcohol-free beer? An English Garden cocktail or a gin and tonic?

Virgin Wines

Virgin Wines’ Head Spirits Buyer Dave Roberts shared some top tips on how to make cocktails at home, so you’re equipped for anything from hosting a bash to whipping up a quick classic on a Tuesday night. While bars and pubs are open throughout the country, many who want to throw a classic cocktail together at home are intimidated by seemingly endless ingredients, steps, and tools.

Dave explains that it’s best to start with simple classics like Negronis, Martinis, or Cosmopolitans because they have fewer ingredients but remain some of the most popular drinks around. Focus on the basics because, according to Dave, “going for a cocktail that is too difficult and getting into a muddle” is a major mistake most newcomers make.

It's also important to consider the guests who don't drink; Virgin Wines have some fabulous alternatives including this tasty non-alcoholic dry gin and these booze-free beers.

Dave also explained that there are perfect options for parties where your guests can serve themselves (punch bowls), a small collection of spirits can create many drinks (gin, rum, vodka), and you don’t need as many tools as you think you do. Check out the full article for more cocktail making tips from an expert.

Speaking of gin, if you’re in the mood for a fresh take on a classic, check out the Virgin Red Club. Created with Virgin Wines, you can make this signature drink by simply adding all the ingredients, giving it a shake, and garnishing with strawberries.

And as if the tips and tutorials weren’t enough, spirits buyer Dave and wine expert Sophie hosted a special IG Live to discuss four delicious wines and have fun making gin cocktails. The wines covered were Albacore Reserve Adelaide Hills Sauvignon Blanc, Vitalita Garganega, Depasso Nero d'Avola Leggermente Appassito, and Perez Cruz Winemaker's Selection, giving followers a nice range of bold reds and tasty, fresh whites.

As well as hearing their expertise on each of those wines and which are best suited to certain events and meals, Dave showed viewers how simple it is to whip up a rhubarb gin and apple cocktail and a classic gin and tonic.

Don’t worry if you missed it – you can watch the entire live stream at your leisure.

Our second cocktail recipe to feature is the refreshing English Garden. A light but flavourful mix of gin, apple juice, lemon juice, and elderflower liqueur will recreate a summer stroll in a tall glass.

To celebrate the start of the platinum jubilee weekend we created this light and fruity concoction. With just three ingredients you can recreate this Platinum Jubilee Kir Royale cocktail and celebrate the arrival of summer.

