Pair your meal with wines like a pro, with help from Virgin Wines

Summer is officially here, and that means dinner parties, barbecues, and park picnics in the sun.

Anytime you serve food it can be a struggle to figure out which drinks are best to pair with your spread, so our pals at Virgin Wines have lent a helping hand. Wine knowledge has long been considered a refined and elegant skill, but you don’t have to be a professional sommelier to choose the right summer wine for your dish.

Ordering a mixed wine case can be a great way to ensure every taste is catered for, and if you’re not signed up for Virgin Wines’ exclusive WineBank service, we have a perfect introductory offer for Virgin Red members. Save 50% on this six-bottle case of craft wines while earning 1,000 Virgin Points and receiving free express delivery – talk about a cracking deal.

Earn Virgin Points as you save on wines Offer alert!

Boasting reds, whites, rosé, and even a bottle of Italian fizz, these wines are tailored specially for your al-fresco entertaining. To take advantage of this exclusive offer just make sure you add your Virgin Red ID to your Virgin Wines account when signing up. Once you've purchased this case, you'll automatically become a WineBank member.

How WineBank works:

Decide how much you save - your WineBank account defaults to the most popular amount of £25 per month, but you can save anything from £15 to £100 per month.

Earn money to spend on the money you save - you'll earn £1 to spend for every £5 you save.

You stay in control - save up until you are ready to buy and spend your balance on wines of your choice.

Enjoy free express delivery – WineBank members benefit from free delivery on all wine orders

Take a peek inside the case and check out our meal suggestions to impress your guests and take your hosting to the next level this summer.

Solpiantez Spumante Brut Millesimato

This crisp bubbly hails from the fresh climes of northern Italy and has notes of green apples, pear notes and a lemon kick to finish. This is perfect for an aperitif but is also great for creamy desserts like cheesecake, tiramisu, and a light mousse.

Les Arbousiers Coteaux du Languedoc Cinsault Grenache Rosé

Nothing says summer like a glass of rosé, and this bottle will go down a treat whether you’re hosting or just fancy a glass in the evening. This is the most refreshing rosé for hot weather but is delicious any time of year. Full of subtle flavours, this goes nicely with soft cheeses, a chicken or niçoise salad, and veggie skewers fresh from the barbecue.

Silenus Limited Release Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon

This limited edition Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon harnesses the trademark freshness and verve of the Australian region, bursting with fruity mulberry and blackcurrant flavours, underpinned by hints of mocha and liquorice. Team it with red meat or tuna or use it in sauces and reductions.

Florel Reserve Malbec

Hailing from Argentinian winemaker who has worked at top estates worldwide including Châteaux Margaux and Mouton-Rothschild, this Malbec will not disappoint with dried fruit character and notes of chocolate, yet plenty of fresh plum and blackberry fruit to balance. A great option for barbecues as it goes nicely with veggie kebabs and grilled meats.

El Nubarron Sauvignon Blanc

Chile are the masters of great value wines and the El Nubarrón is further proof of that. This modern Chilean Sauvignon Blanc has loads of citrus zing and juicy tropical fruit notes and is a perfect aperitif wine. Try matching El Nubarrón with seafood inspired salads and delicately spiced foods.

Billy Bosch Highwire Chenin Blanc

This white comes from the Cape's exciting Coastal region and is a bright and clean Chenin Blanc with orchard fruit and a fresh citrus character. This will go well with fresh dishes like salmon with grilled courgettes, parmesan and pine nuts, or a chicken and avocado salad.

This limited time offer ends on 31 July 2023. Please drink responsibly.

Not a member of Virgin Red yet? Discover more rewarding ways to earn and spend Virgin Points.

The small print

The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions and Virgin Wines terms and conditions apply. Please be aware of the following key terms and conditions: