Virgin Red is going back to Virgin’s musical roots by offering members a chance to purchase a Crosley Voyager turntable with Virgin Points.

We’ve got 1000 turntables up for grabs via the Virgin Red app or website. This is a crescendo of a deal, considering that we’re expecting them to sell out real fast.

These smooth operators each come with a lightweight case which you can take anywhere. Control your sound with pitch control, built-in speakers and a Bluetooth receiver.

Music has been the drumbeat of the Virgin Group since Virgin Records was born back in 1970 when Sir Richard Branson gave Virgin its name due to his inexperience in the industry. But that didn’t stop the success of platinum performers like Paula Abdul, Janet Jackson, Tangerine Dream, Genesis, Phil Collins, Simple Minds, and Mike Oldfield, among others, being signed by this major label.

Virgin Crosley Record Player specifications:

3-Speed Turntable (33 ⅓, 45 & 78 RPM)

Built-in Bluetooth Receiver

Built-in Full-Range Stereo Speakers

Adjustable Pitch Control

Cueing Lever

Aux Input

RCA Output

Headphone Jack

26.6cm W x 35.5cm D x 11.7cm H

An encore of rewards to redeem

We absolutely love music at Virgin. So, as well as these limited edition Virgin branded turntables, Virgin Red members can also purchase albums from a range of artists. Whatever brings music to your ears, we’ve got the tune for you.

Virgin Red

And if that’s not enough, Virgin Red members can also purchase the best seats in the house at Manchester’s AO Arena in our exclusive Red Room. Tickets unlock access to The Virgin Red Room at Manchester’s AO Arena where you’ll feel like an A-lister.

The private space allows up to 16 guests, which means plenty of space to dance like nobody’s watching. With a mega view, you’ll feel close to the action with some of the best seats in the house and you won’t miss a thing with the night-long table service available. So party like there’s no tomorrow and get ready to turn your friends green with envy in The Virgin Red Room. Your two tickets to the Manchester's AO Arena get you the full Virgin Red experience:

The Virgin Red Room - Our suite seats up to 16 lucky people

Extraordinary view - Uninterrupted stage view with seats facing the stage straight-on

VIP Access - Fast-tracked entry via the exclusive entrance

Personal service - Private pay bar, waiter service, cloakroom and en-suite bathroom

Complimentary parking - A parking space reserved just for you next to the Arena

So whether you want a custom turntable for home, EMI records to listen to, or to party like an A-lister, Virgin Red has it all.

The Small Print

All offers are subject to specific terms and conditions. Please see individual offer pages for more detail. Please be aware of the following key terms and conditions for the Limited Edition Crosley turntable: