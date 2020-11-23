Book your dream trip with Virgin Atlantic’s best ever Black Friday sale

Has 2020 left you in need of a break? Virgin Atlantic’s best ever Black Friday sale means that dream trip could be nearer than you think.

Starting today, customers can bag Upper Class return flights for just £999 – and reward flights are 50% off too. Virgin Atlantic’s new route to St Vincent goes on sale on Tuesday 24th November, with Economy Light seats starting at £349, Premium from £599 and Upper Class from £999.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic commented: “This year has been incredibly tough on everyone and at Virgin Atlantic, we’ve really missed seeing our customers onboard. With England’s second lockdown coming to an end, it is the perfect time for Brits to plan their next holiday.”

Virgin Atlantic

Reward seat sale

Members of Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club programme can bag a bargain with 50% off reward flight bookings on the Virgin Atlantic network. Members booking between 23 and 30 November 2020 to travel between 23 November 2020 and 20 October 2021 can make their points go 50% further.

Reward flights start from just 9,000 points return, so customers from all tiers of Flying Club will be able to nab a great deal.

And for members who don’t have quite enough Virgin Points for their dream trip, there’s 50% bonus points when you buy 5,000 Virgin Points or more.

Virgin Atlantic Holidays also recently announced the Escape Pass, giving customers a guaranteed Caribbean holiday without having to quarantine on their return.

Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more and book your trip in the best ever Black Friday sale today.