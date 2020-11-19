Guaranteed winter sun with Virgin Atlantic Holidays’ Escape Pass

In need of a break this winter? Virgin Atlantic Holidays have got it covered with their new Escape Pass.

The Escape Pass guarantees holidaymakers a Caribbean break this winter, without having to quarantine on their return to the UK. To escape the depths of winter, all they need to do is speak to one of the dedicated Virgin Atlantic Holidays experts, answer a few questions on their dream getaway, sit back and get ready for Caribbean sun.

Holidaymakers will choose the length of stay, hotel rating, board basis and aircraft cabin. They will then receive an ATOL protected Escape Pass, which guarantees a beautiful Caribbean holiday. Countries on offer include Barbados, Antigua, Grenada and Tobago, with plans to include Jamaica and other Caribbean islands as they are added to the UK government’s Travel Corridor list.

A key challenge for travellers during the COVID-19 pandemic has been the complexity of changing quarantine restrictions both in holiday destinations and the UK. More than half of Brits say that they would be more likely to book a holiday if they knew there was a 100% guarantee they wouldn’t have to self-isolate on their return.

Virgin Atlantic

The Escape Pass removes uncertainty in holiday planning, guaranteeing customers they will be able to enjoy their Caribbean escape without having to quarantine when they come home. For added reassurance, customers will also benefit from Virgin Atlantic’s COVID cover, which works alongside customers’ existing travel insurance to ensure any complications related to COVID-19 are covered.

Customers will be notified of their destination and holiday details two weeks before their departure date, with time to read up on the local culture and pack all the essentials. If, for any reason, Virgin Atlantic Holidays is not able to fulfil the Escape Pass holiday, customers can choose between a full refund or a travel voucher.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic commented: “We know customers are keen to get away on their next adventure after a difficult year. Top of the list is an idyllic holiday to the Caribbean, where the COVID-19 pandemic has been managed extremely well, allowing holidaymakers to enjoy sun, sea and beaches safely. The Escape Pass has been created to take all the stress and uncertainty out of booking that dream Caribbean trip. Through this ATOL protected package, we will ensure customers are sent to a beautiful island with the peace of mind that they won’t need to quarantine on their return.

“We have implemented a comprehensive set of measures including enhanced cleaning of our aircraft, individual health packs for all our customers with medical-grade face masks, and an improved service which minimises contact between our cabin crew and customers. Our teams have been working hard to ensure our customers can Fly Safe and Fly Well on their next trip and we look forward to safely welcoming our customers on board soon.”

The Escape Pass is available to book via the Virgin Atlantic Holidays call centre on 0344 472 9499. Prices start from £759 per person for a seven-night Caribbean holiday with direct flights, a 3V hotel on a room only basis with transfers included (based on two people sharing). Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more.