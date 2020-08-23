Free COVID-19 insurance with Virgin Atlantic flights

Virgin Atlantic customers can book with confidence this year thanks to the introduction of free COVID-19 insurance on all new and existing bookings.

The policy, which applies automatically to all flights booked with Virgin Atlantic, is designed to complement existing travel insurance and provide additional peace of mind for upcoming trips – whether customers have already booked or are planning a getaway.

The Virgin Atlantic COVID-19 Cover means that if customers become ill with COVID-19 while travelling, all the related costs are covered. It doesn’t matter how long their trip is, or if they’re visiting another destination on the same overseas trip.

Customers booked to travel from 24 August 2020 until 31 March 2021 will automatically receive the new COVID-19 Cover.

The cover is provided by Allianz Assistance and covers emergency medical and associated expenses while abroad totalling £500,000 per customer – the highest value of policy offered by an airline to date, with no excess payment required.

The policy also covers expenses incurred up to £3,000 if a customer is denied boarding on either their departure or when returning from their destination – or has to quarantine due to positive or suspected COVID-19 during a trip.

Virgin Atlantic COVID-19 Cover joins the airline’s flexible booking policy to give as much choice as possible to customers as they make their future travel plans. Customers booking with the airline have the option to make two date changes to their flights, with rebooking available up until 30 September 2022.

Virgin Atlantic also recently announced that Flying Club members can now earn tier points on redemption flights.

Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more.