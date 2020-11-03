Virgin Atlantic to launch first European flights to St Vincent

Making plans for a summer holiday already? St Vincent offers the quintessential Caribbean getaway and Virgin Atlantic will start flying there in June 2021.

The first airline to offer flights from Europe to the Caribbean island, Virgin Atlantic will fly there twice a week on an Airbus A330-300, offering 31 Upper Class, 48 Premium and 185 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats.

The new service aims to capture the fast-growing demand to explore an untouched corner of the Caribbean. With deserted white sand beaches, St Vincent is the perfect place to relax and recharge. It is also the gateway to the Grenadines, a collection of 32 islands and cays full of yacht-filled harbours, chic private isles, coral reefs and dramatic volcanic landscapes offering the perfect escape for those in search of a luxury break, eco adventure, scuba diving or sailing voyage.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic commented: “St Vincent and the Grenadines as well as the Caribbean region as a whole, represent an extremely exciting opportunity for us. With many islands implementing rigorous COVID-19 protocols including testing before arrival and a short quarantine period for visitors, the islands are open for tourism and are a haven for travellers in search of sun.

“We’re currently flying to Barbados, Antigua, Jamaica and Grenada and expect to restart Tobago in the upcoming months. We look forward to launching this new service to St Vincent next year, welcoming customers onboard heading off on holiday or travelling to visit their loved ones.”

Virgin Atlantic also announced plans to launch flights from Manchester to destinations in India.

