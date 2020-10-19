Virgin Atlantic to launch flights from Manchester to India

Virgin Atlantic has announced it will be launching flights to India (Delhi and Mumbai) from Manchester.

These new routes will go on sale from 20 October and will fly three times a week from Manchester to Mumbai beginning in December and twice weekly to Delhi starting in January.

With more than 16 million Indians living outside of their country – and 500,000 living across the north of England – India has the world’s largest diaspora. These new flights will open up more than 130,000 seats between Manchester and India to meet the demand to visit friends and relatives.

Image from Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic will also offer a fast, efficient cargo service from Manchester to Delhi and Mumbai. This will offer companies new opportunities for importing and exporting goods such as fresh produce, pharmaceuticals and textiles between prime markets in the UK, US and India.

“We’re delighted to launch new flying from our home in the north in Manchester. India boasts the largest foreign-born population in the UK and we’re anticipating that post-COVID-19, the demand to travel home to visit loved ones will increase,” Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, said.

“Following the relaunch of services from Heathrow to Mumbai and Delhi in September 2020, these new services from Manchester represent our continued investment in India. Both Mumbai and Delhi are popular year-round destinations, and we look forward to welcoming travellers from the North and Midlands onboard as demand for leisure and business travel gradually increases to the region.”

Virgin Atlantic also recently announced plans for on-site pre-flight COVID-19 testing for pilots and crew.

Virgin Atlantic

