Bonus Virgin Points for Tesco Clubcard members

There are 2,000 bonus Virgin Points up for grabs for all Tesco Clubcard members to celebrate Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club becoming Tesco Clubcard’s exclusive frequent flyer partner.

With the UK back in lockdown, fewer travellers are earning Virgin Points in the air, so earning Virgin Points on your weekly Tesco shop is the perfect way to give your balance a boost.

To claim their bonus Virgin Points, all Clubcard members have to do is set up an auto-exchange for the first time to change their Tesco Clubcard points into Virgin Points. Plus, those who auto-exchange for the next three statements (May, August and November) will be entered into three prize draws to win one of 15 prizes of 40,000 Virgin Points – that’s enough for two return flights from London to New York.

Shooter_Sam/Getty Images

Tesco Clubcard members can exchange as little as £1.50 in Clubcard vouchers, which will get them 375 Virgin Points. That’s 2.5 Virgin Points for every Clubcard point they have. There are more details on the Tesco website about how to set up auto-exchange.

Richard X Moore, director of partnerships at Virgin Red – the Virgin Group’s exciting new rewards club, said: “We know Clubcard members love to travel and whilst people may find themselves less able to get away this winter (due to temporary lockdown restrictions), we’re delighted to offer them this exclusive deal. The Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is proud to be Clubcard’s travel partner – offering reward flights across Europe and beyond – with Virgin Points that never expire.”

Greggs Virgin Experience Days Saint Fragrance Virgin Wines

With Virgin Red and Flying Club, members can earn and spend Virgin Points across a range of lockdown friendly rewards, including:

Earn and spend Virgin Points on wine, beer and spirits from Virgin Wines

Earn and spend Virgin Points with the Stay at home collection from Virgin Experience Days, including: chocolate truffle making masterclass, creative colouring online course, gin tasting kit and masterclass, Photoshop training course, and more

Spend Virgin Points on savoury and sweet treats or regular hot drinks from Greggs

Earn Virgin Points with everyday spending on the Virgin Atlantic credit card

Donate points to various national and regional charities

Spend Virgin Points on a luxury candle from Virgin StartUp, Saint Fragrance

Earn Virgin Points by switching your energy to Octopus Energy

Earn points at retailers like Boots, Marks and Spencer, John Lewis & Partners or JustEat to name just a few...

Virgin Red has introduced different categories where members can earn and spend Virgin Points – from everyday living to extraordinary experiences.