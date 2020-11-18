The Virgin Group is proud to launch its exciting new rewards club, Virgin Red, which will reward Virgin customers across the Virgin family. Virgin Red has opened its doors on an exclusive, invitation-only basis – with groups of new members joining the new Virgin Red app over the course of several weeks.

If Virgin Red sounds familiar, that’s because we’ve given it a serious upgrade. Virgin Red connects the Virgin family and friends. We celebrate their members for living a life more Virgin by giving them exclusive access to, and rewards from, the Virgin Group and beyond.

For starters, loyalty doesn't have a use by date with Virgin Red. Virgin Points – the universal Virgin currency that was launched in September – don’t expire, unlike other reward clubs. Members have the power to spend and save their points as much as they like, from everyday treats to extraordinary experiences.

What can Virgin Points be spent and earned on?

Virgin Red has different categories to discover and get rewarded from. These are:

Virgin Red Virgin Red Virgin Red Virgin Red Virgin Red

EVERYDAY TREATS - from drinks and snacks while you’re on the go to socially distanced nights out.

TRAVEL & ADVENTURE - explore more with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Holidays, Virgin Limited Edition and Virgin Voyages by travelling the world.

EXTRAORDINARY EXPERIENCES - from Virgin Experience Days to EMI Records and money-can’t-buy experiences that will be revealed next year…

POINTS FOR GOOD - donate to charity via Virgin Money Giving or put your points towards technology that can help remove carbon from the atmosphere (a world first for any rewards programme). Or you could simply support smaller, independent startups when you shop through Virgin StartUp-supported businesses.

EVERYDAY LIVING - the best way to earn Virgin Points is through your everyday living. So whether that’s shopping for clothes, for the kids, for your home or even if you’re just thinking about switching energy suppliers. As well as plenty of partners, you can also earn points with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Holidays, Virgin Media, Virgin Wines, Virgin Experience Days and Virgin Mobile.

Kelly Best, Virgin Red’s Chief Marketing Officer, says: “Being a member of Virgin Red is not just about earning Virgin Points – it’s about helping members live a life more Virgin by discovering all of the amazing products and services the Virgin companies offer.

“Virgin Red has been built by understanding what our members need, want and love and creating a club that revolves around them. Virgin Red has been designed to help members collect Virgin Points on their everyday spend so they can save for the things that really matter to them – from everyday treats and extraordinary Virgin experiences to supporting the build of carbon removal technology or donating points to local charities through Virgin Money Giving.

“Virgin Red exists to reward and recognise its members – so we will always listen to them to ensure we evolve based on what our members tell us they want as well as responding to the challenges everyone is facing at the moment – to ensure our rewards stay relevant no matter what the future may hold.

“This is another reason why we’re inviting small groups of members to join Virgin Red over the course of several weeks – as we embark on our very own test and learn phase ahead of our open-market launch next year. Launching in a controlled way like this, helps us refine the programme and ensure everything is working as it should.”