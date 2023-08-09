Baby boomers savviest spenders, according to research by Virgin Red

People born between 1946 and 1964 are the shrewdest shoppers, according to a new survey by Virgin Red.

The generation known as baby boomers refrain from ordering as many takeaways and making unnecessary purchases and are more likely to know about a rewards club like Virgin Red. Shoppers spend their loyalty points on groceries (52%), food (39%) and clothes (17%), however with only 19% of Brits logging into a rewards app when purchasing online, many are missing out on huge savings and rewards.

The study found that millennials spend more than £40 a month on their favourite takeaways but aren't earning points with every order. Members can order with both Deliveroo and Just Eat via Virgin Red and collect points every time you treat yourself. Save your Virgin Points and spend them on hundreds of rewards including a Virgin Atlantic flight, a delicious case from Virgin Wines, train tickets booked with Virgin Trains Ticketing, and more.

Better yet, when you book your train travel with Virgin Trains Ticketing you’ll earn three points per £1 and be in which a chance to win one million points with every booking*. That’s enough to travel through Great Britain several times!

Book with Virgin Trains Ticketing

Virgin Red members can earn points with their online shopping on everything from beauty (Boots) and DIY must haves (B&Q) to a bouquet of flowers (Appleyard Flowers), and so much more.

With less than a fifth of Brits feeling clued up on loyalty schemes and their benefits, there’s a big opportunity for consumers to tap into loyalty programmes and earn extra on everyday spending. You know it makes sense – sign up for Virgin Red today and unlock amazing rewards.

Research commissioned by 72 Point on Monday 31 July of 2,000 UK consumers.

