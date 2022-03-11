Ahoy! Cruising is back and Virgin Voyages' second ship is setting sail

It’s official, cruising is back. Virgin Voyages has seen bookings surge by 174% in the last six months and this year is set to see a strong return across the industry as cruising sails back to pre-pandemic levels.

After two years of restrictions, Sailors are ready to get back to the seas. And research by Virgin Voyages confirms this with 96% of people saying that they are keen to cruise this year. UK travellers, in particular, are hungry to explore, with destinations the leading factor when picking a cruise.

This research comes as Virgin Voyages launches its second ship, Valiant Lady, at London International Port, with an epic celebration. Valiant Lady will then head to Portsmouth for her mermaiden voyage, taking Sailors to Belgium town Zeebrugge.

Speaking at the launch of Valiant Lady, Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages said: “After a tough two years, people are excited to explore the world again and it means a lot to us that we can help facilitate that. We know that now more than ever, travellers want to invest in quality experiences. They’re seeking the best value for money, which is exactly what we offer.

“We’ve thrown out the rule book and said goodbye to bow ties and buffets. Instead, our ships are exclusively adult, have a no-tipping policy and boast some of the best dining experiences you’ll find at sea, or on land for that matter – including the world’s first Korean BBQ and the biggest collection of Mezcal and Tequila at sea. This is what it means to set sail the Virgin way and we can’t wait to welcome Sailors – old and new – on board.”

From May, Valiant Lady will operate from her new homeport in Barcelona offering late-night and overnight stays in Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Lisbon, Belgium and Ibiza.

Meanwhile, Virgin Voyages’ third ship, Resilient Lady, will make her way down to Australia via some of the most incredible destinations on the planet including Athens, Dubai and Singapore in 2023.

