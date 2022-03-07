Join Virgin Voyages to celebrate the launch of Valiant Lady

Virgin Voyages is celebrating the launch of its new cruise ship Valiant Lady in Tilbury – and you could be there.

Teaming up with London-based radio station Capital, Virgin Voyages has lined up some incredible performances for a glamorous celebration on Friday, 11 March.

Virgin Voyages

Valiant Lady will be docked at the London International Cruise Terminal in Tilbury, Essex, and Capital listeners have the chance to win a luxury cabin aboard the ship for one incredible night of food, drink and live music.

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp will be live from Valiant Lady on Friday morning from 6am GMT, before the event gets started in the evening.

BRIT Award nominee Tom Grennan will be taking to the stage of The Manor, Valiant Lady’s onboard nightclub on Friday evening with a very special guest. With 500 million streams globally and a Calvin Harris collaboration under his belt, he’s one not to miss.

Capital

Capital DJ MistaJam has assembled a world-class line-up of DJs to play for The Capital Weekender Live onboard Valiant Lady. This epic club night will include Camden Cox, James Hype and international superstar DJ and Major Lazer frontman Diplo.

Capital FM

You can enter to win tickets to this exclusive onboard party on the Capital website right now – or the radio station will have competitions on air this weekend, or all week on Capital Breakfast from Monday, 7 March. But even if you’re not lucky enough to win tickets, you can still join in all the fun by tuning in to watch the whole thing live on Global Player from 7pm GMT on Friday, 11 March.

Valiant Lady is Virgin Voyages’ second ship and will be setting off on her mermaiden voyage from Portsmouth to Zeebrugge on 18 March. This is the first time Virgin Voyages will sail to Belgium, and Sailors will have the opportunity to experience cruising the Virgin way. The maiden voyage will give Sailors three nights onboard Valiant Lady, with a full day in Bruges to enjoy all the seaside town has to offer.

Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more about Valiant Lady and book a voyage of a lifetime.