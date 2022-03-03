Virgin Voyages to set sail for Africa, Asia and Australia

Virgin Voyages will sail its third ship, Resilient Lady, to some incredible destinations in 2023, including Egypt, Bali and Australia.

Three different itineraries will take Resilient Lady from Athens to Australia. Take a look at where Resilient Lady will go.

Virgin Voyages

Ancient Athens to Modern Dubai

On this 14-night trip, Resilient Lady will set sail from Athens on a one-way voyage to Dubai. Sailors will visit picturesque Santorini and Rhodes before sailing to Cairo, where they can see the Great Pyramid of Giza, one of the wonders of the world.

Virgin Voyages

From Cairo, Resilient Lady will sail through the Suez Canal to Safaga, a beautiful Egyptian coastal town. Then, Sailors will spend five days at sea before arriving in Dubai.

Dubai Delights to Singapore Sights

From Dubai, Resilient Lady will sail to Singapore on a 15-night voyage. Visiting Mumbai first, Sailors will have the opportunity to explore the city and take in some Indian culture. The next stop will be in Goa, where Sailors can enjoy beautiful beaches.

Virgin Voyages

After this, Sailors will get to gaze at Colombo's mesmerising architecture, before Resilient Lady sails to Phuket. Sailors will get to visit Kuala Lumpur next with its incredible architecture, before Resilient Lady finishes the voyage in Singapore.

Singapore, Bali & Australia

The final 15-night voyage of Resilient Lady’s trip Down Under will see her sail from Singapore to Sydney, via beautiful destinations in the South Pacific. The first destination Sailors will get to enjoy an overnight in Bali, before heading to Darwin.

Virgin Voyages

From Darwin, Resilient Lady will visit Cairns and Airlie Beach before arriving in Sydney.

Want to join Resilient Lady on part of this epic voyage? Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more and book now.