Grove Collaborative products now available at more than 4,000 stores

Grove Collaborative products are popping up in stores all across the US, and two new retailers, Harris Teeter and H-E-B, are now stocking Grove Co., its sustainable home care brand.

Grove Collaborative is a leading sustainable consumer products company and Certified B Corp, and merged with Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, earlier this year.

This expansion is the latest distribution landmark for the company, following its recent expansions into CVS, Kohl’s, Meijer and Giant Eagle, as well as increasing its range that is available at Target.

Grove Collaborative

Grove Co.’s planet-friendly hand soaps and hand soap dispensers are now available in selected H-E-B stores, and its full cross-category product offering, ranging from cleaners to dish soaps and hand soaps, can now be found in select Harris Teeter stores, as well as online.

“Our ability to grow the Grove Co. distribution footprint across the United States, and having our products now available in more than 4,000 stores, is an incredible achievement in making plastic-free products available to the large number of customers interested in reducing their environmental footprint,” said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative. “Our increased presence in retail stores exposes our brand and products to more customers, and the more people we can reach, the more progress we make in leading the CPG industry out of its reliance on plastic packaging. We know that consumers want to make sustainable choices, and this latest expansion into Harris Teeter and H-E-B is a testament to our ability to make those choices readily available.”

Grove Collaborative

Since its launch in 2016, Grove has provided millions of US households with sustainable alternatives to conventional household products. More than 28 billion pounds of plastic packaging is created every year in the US, but less than 9% of it is recycled, no matter how much ends up in recycling bins. Grove is teaming up with retailers and industry leaders to innovate away from plastic and make products with sustainable packaging, safer ingredients and superior performance more readily available to consumers.

Visit Grove Collaborative to find out more.