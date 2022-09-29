Grove Collaborative products now available at CVS Pharmacy

You can now buy Grove Collaborative products more places than ever before. Grove’s flagship home care brand, Grove Co., is now on shelves at 2,200 CVS Pharmacy stores.

Grove Collaborative is a leading sustainable consumer products company and Certified B Corp, and merged with Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, earlier this year.

Grove Collaborative

This retail expansion is the latest milestone in the company’s ongoing journey to help more consumers adopt a sustainable lifestyle by providing better access to high-performing, plastic-free products. The Company has more than doubled its retail door count since early 2021.

“By growing our distribution, we’re making it easier for consumers to shop for planet-friendly, high-performing products that do not rely on plastic packaging,” said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative. “Across the country, as consumers continue to see environmental crises manifest, consumers want zero plastic and sustainable products everywhere. Our latest retail expansion is a testament to our ongoing growth as an omni-channel company, and it is an important milestone for Grove as we continue on our path to transform the consumer products industry into a positive force for human and environmental good.”

Grove Collaborative

Retail is critical to Grove’s omni-channel strategy as retail currently accounts for 90% of purchases in the categories in which the Company competes. Grove Co. has already seen success with Target, where it was the top launch in the hand, dish and cleaners category in 2021, and, this year, it has doubled its product assortment in both the retailer’s physical stores and on Target.com. This past summer, Grove Co. launched in Kohl’s, Giant Eagle and Meijer, adding more than 700 stores across the three retailers.

Since its launch in 2016, Grove has provided millions of U.S. households with sustainable alternatives to conventional household products. More than 28 billion pounds of plastic packaging is created every year in the US, but less than 9% of it is recycled, no matter how much ends up in recycling bins. Grove is teaming up with retailers and industry leaders to innovate away from plastic and make products with sustainable packaging, safer ingredients and superior performance more readily available to consumers.

Visit Grove Collaborative to find out more.