Workouts and wellbeing tips from around the world

Virgin companies around the globe are sharing online workouts and wellbeing resources to help everyone look after themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Voyages, Virgin Pulse, Virgin Sport and Virgin Active have all taken to social media to share home workouts, mindfulness exercises, nutrition tips and wellness resources to help their teams and communities come together online during these isolating times.

Virgin Pulse have created an online homebase to share wellbeing tips, resources and support to keep you healthy and balanced in all areas. This includes practical guides for reducing stress, staying active, sleeping well, eating healthily, being productive and staying informed about COVID-19 developments. Virgin Pulse is also hosting insightful webinars such as this expert Q&A with two doctors answering common coronavirus questions.

Meanwhile, Virgin Voyages is providing some socially distanced vitamin sea with a shipboard workout led by their very own crew. Their first workout takes just 10 minutes, requires zero equipment and is suitable for all fitness levels.

Image from Virgin Voyages

To keep the world moving, both Virgin Sport and Virgin Active teams across the globe are sharing free home workouts including yoga flows, pilates circuits, isolated strength training, core challenges, mini HIIT sessions and more. Follow Virgin Active UK and Virgin Active Italy on social media for daily workouts and fitness challenges. To keep your brain trained, Virgin Sport will be hosting Q&A's and sports quizzes so keep an eye of their Instagram feed for more.

Virgin Active Australia is also working to keep our minds healthy and checking in on the emotional wellbeing of their community. To tune into yourself and add structure to your day, Virgin Active Australia has created the following template to complete each morning.

Image from Virgin Active Australia

Across the Indian Ocean, Virgin Active South Africa has launched a 21-day Lockdown Challenge that anyone can join and includes daily workouts led by top personal trainers. For a dose of healthy inspiration, head to their blog and find everything from nutritious recipes, family-friendly fitness challenges, healthy snack ideas and more.

For existing Virgin Active members and those with frozen memberships, check out your enhanced digital membership options below: