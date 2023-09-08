Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week - 8 September

Time for a change in your career? There’s some brilliant opportunities to join the Virgin family…

Economic Crime Governance & Reporting Risk Analyst at Virgin Money

Virgin Money has an exciting opportunity for an individual with governance and reporting experience to join the Economic Crime team. You will support the coordination of Economic Crime (EC) Governance and reporting, helping to ensure senior management in compliance, risk and business functions receive insights on risk and performance.

This will include helping to coordinate the first line of defence EC forums, working with stakeholders including Operations Service Delivery Management, Risk Operations and Fraud and Financial Crime Analytics teams to ensure inputs are provided on a timely basis and actions are tracked to completion. Working closely with colleagues in other business areas, you will provide insights to help to ensure Virgin Money operates compliantly and meets its legal and regulatory obligations.





Virgin Hotels

Executive Assistant at Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels needs an Executive Assistant to join the team at its hotel in New York.

The Executive Assistant supports the General Manager in all aspects of Executive Office activities and maintains efficient and professional communication between that office and guests, employees, and the public. You’ll work closely with Executive Committee members and department managers to coordinate the efficient and timely execution of daily hotel business activities.

You’ll need to be an organisational superstar with great communicational skills and know your way around Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint.



Virgin Red

Head of Strategic Partnerships - Financial Services at Virgin Red

Virgin Red is seeking a Head of Strategic Partnerships to manage Virgin partners within the financial services space. You will be focused on delivering an aspiring strategic roadmap aligned to increase sustainable engagement and embedment of Virgin Red’s product suite with its partners, with customer value and engagement at the forefront of everything it does.

Responsibilities include:

Steering and maintaining the sector strategy for the Financial Services portfolio of partners, setting out the current and future clear direction of the portfolio

Owning and managing strategic partner relationships, drive tactical and longer term member engagement activity and the partner governance

Leading commercial analysis and the financial budgeting planning and forecasting process of your portfolio

Interested?